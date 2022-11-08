ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Bench Scoring Continue Providing Success for Hawks?

By Orin Romain, The Steakhouse
 5 days ago

No Trae Young, no problem for the Hawks last night as they handed the Bucks their first loss of the season, 117-98. It was the bench last night that provided the spark, with rookie AJ Griffin scoring a career high 24 on 10-15 shooting, and AJ, Onyeka Okongwu, Justin Holiday, and Jalen Johnson being a combined +83 as the Hawks overcame early hot shooting from Milwaukee. The win was the third in a row for the Hawks, who now sit at 7-3 on the season.

This is exactly the output this team will continue to need to have success this season. The Hawks still sit in the bottom half of the league in terms of bench scoring at 22nd, but it's easy to see the potential of this team with games like last night. And with two more big home games vs the 9-3 Jazz and the 76ers, more big bench nights will be needed.

On today's Steakhouse, Steak breaks down the bench scoring and how electric the vibe was. You can hear that audio above.

The Hawks return to action Wednesday night vs Utah. Tip-off is at 7:30 at State Farm Arena.

92.9 The Game

Dukes & Bell: "When do we see Ridder?"

After making the trip to Charlotte Thursday to watch the Falcons take on the Panthers, Dukes & Bell returned to the studios very frustrated with the team and specifically Marcus Mariota. Carl Dukes says it’s time for Desmond Ridder to get his shot.
