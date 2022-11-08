The Kentucky State Police has been made aware of scams occurring on our social media accounts. We are reminding the public that we will never ask for financial information. If you encounter a scam on social media, please report the comment or account immediately to the platform. If you are concerned about a message or comment from an account alleging to be KSP, please get in touch with our official account through messenger or email us at KSPSocialMedia@ky.gov.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO