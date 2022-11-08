Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Kentuckians reject Amendment #1
The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
leoweekly.com
Fighting Human Trafficking In Kentucky
Despite human trafficking being an often-discussed crime, it still remains a global epidemic, generating an estimated $150 billion worldwide per year, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report. The Commonwealth has its share of cases, with one of the latest arrests happening in Bowling Green on Aug. 11, after authorities said a man and a woman forced another woman into engaging in sexual activities with several men.
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
The Teen Vampire Cult of Kentucky – True Crime After Dark
Sixteen-year-old Roderick "Rod" Ferrell was convinced he was actually a 500-year-old vampire. In 1996, Rod and four members of his vampire cult went to Florida on a recruiting trip and would never return the same.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Warn Public Of Social Media Scams
The Kentucky State Police has been made aware of scams occurring on our social media accounts. We are reminding the public that we will never ask for financial information. If you encounter a scam on social media, please report the comment or account immediately to the platform. If you are concerned about a message or comment from an account alleging to be KSP, please get in touch with our official account through messenger or email us at KSPSocialMedia@ky.gov.
Christmas Wish 2022 Now Accepting Letters for Western KY and Southern IN Families in Need
Here at WBKR, 'tis the season for Christmas Wish. 2022 marks our charity's 46th anniversary season of making Christmas wishes come true for families in need here in western Kentucky and southern Indiana. Our mission, like it has been since the 70s, is simple- to make sure that "every child in the Tristate gets a visit from Santa on Christmas."
17 juveniles, 13 adults arrested after drugs, guns found at Scott County party
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and “disorderly conduct” were on display. Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356 […]
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
wymt.com
Kentucky woman sentenced for siccing pit bull on man in deadly attack
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky woman learned how long she’ll spend in prison in connection with a deadly dog attack. Monday, Melissa Wolke was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Wolke pleaded guilty to murder in the case back in October. In January 2020, her pit...
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
'You will not break my spirit': Kentucky students rally against viral racist incident
Kylah Spring, the student worker physically attacked and subjected to racial slurs in a viral video, leads a rally against hate. WLEX's Sean Moody reports.Nov. 8, 2022.
Drug kingpin pleads guilty to drug charges 5 years after Playstation box led feds to huge fentanyl stash
DETROIT – A California drug kingpin has pleaded guilty in Michigan after officials found more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl in a Novi stash house. Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced late last week.
