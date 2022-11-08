ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

footballscoop.com

Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year

I'm on record stating Tulane has the best helmet in college football. But now the Green Wave may have some competition. After opening a new helmet decal to a fan vote, WKU has made the only sensible choice. Big Red is going on the Hilltoppers' helmets for this Saturday's game with Rice.
wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
wdrb.com

KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a man stole some credit cards from a car in downtown Bowling Green. The victim’s credit cards were used at numerous locations throughout the city. The suspect can be seen making two separate purchases at Best Buy at different times during the...
WBKO

Police charge man with murder in Sunday morning shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man initially arrested for assault in a Sunday morning shooting now faces a murder charge after the victim died. According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to the 3000-block of Spring Hollow for a report of a shooting Sunday morning. The victim,...
