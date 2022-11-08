Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year
I'm on record stating Tulane has the best helmet in college football. But now the Green Wave may have some competition. After opening a new helmet decal to a fan vote, WKU has made the only sensible choice. Big Red is going on the Hilltoppers' helmets for this Saturday's game with Rice.
wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot several times during argument in Hart County, Kentucky
MAGNOLIA, Ky. — A man has died after being shot in Hart County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. It happened on Monday when state police received a call of a shooting at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. That's in northern Hart County, near the LaRue County line.
wdrb.com
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a man stole some credit cards from a car in downtown Bowling Green. The victim’s credit cards were used at numerous locations throughout the city. The suspect can be seen making two separate purchases at Best Buy at different times during the...
Kentucky man faces criminal charges after gun discharges inside school, feet away from kids
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A Grayson County man is facing criminal charges after he accidentally shot himself inside an elementary school while children were practicing basketball only a few feet away. Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says video from Caneyville Elementary School shows Matthew Nash, 37, running up and down...
WBKO
Police charge man with murder in Sunday morning shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man initially arrested for assault in a Sunday morning shooting now faces a murder charge after the victim died. According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to the 3000-block of Spring Hollow for a report of a shooting Sunday morning. The victim,...
14news.com
Bowling Green federal grand jury returns 3 indictments charging drug trafficking and firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned three indictments on Wednesday charging three men with drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court records, 60-year-old Forrest Holmes, of Henderson County, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County man indicted on federal drug trafficking, firearm charges
A federal grand jury in Bowling Green recently returned indictments separately charging three men with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, including a Livingston County man. It was announced Wednesday that 55-year-old Alan C. Rogers of Livingston County was charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50...
