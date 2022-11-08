Read full article on original website
Trump goes silent on social media for 24 hours as Dems celebrate Senate majority
Former President Donald Trump has been silent on social media for more than 24 hours, as Democrats continue to score key wins from Tuesday’s midterm elections. Trump, a quick-tweeting social media sheriff that often comments on major events, has been notably absent from Truth Social, his preferred platform, since he last tweeted about his daughter’s wedding on Friday.
Candace Owens latest Trump supporter to question Republican loyalty to former president ahead of 2024
Candace Owens argued that former President Donald Trump is not listening to his base and his current lack of leadership and “paranoia” could cost Republicans looking ahead to 2024.
2022 Midterm election results: Republicans need just seven seats to capture the House majority
The results of about two dozen congressional races across the country are still outstanding and all Republicans need to successfully flip the chamber (and retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) are seven of them. So far, after Tuesday’s midterm elections results, Republicans have secured 211 seats of the chamber's 435 members...
Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia
Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
Former President Donald Trump is blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Republicans not winning more seats in the U.S. Senate, as their chances of flipping a majority in the chamber become more unlikely. On Friday evening, shortly after Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly fended off Republican challenger Blake Masters,...
Dallas airshow disaster caught on video as planes collide in mid-air
Two planes in Texas collided in midair during the Commemorative Air Force air event at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon.
Illegal immigrant named in July 4 Virginia mass shooting plot sentenced for re-entering US illegally
An illegal immigrant named in a July 4 mass shooting plot in Virginia was sentenced to 5.5 months in prison for re-entering the country illegally.
TUCKER CARLSON: The most powerful people in the world are always telling you they're victims
Tucker Carlson reacts to a noose allegedly being found around the construction site of former President Barack Obama's presidential library on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
A flight attendant was transported to a Chicago hospital following an incident with a "disruptive customer" on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning.
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
Pelosi says she doesn't believe Kevin McCarthy has what it takes to be House speaker
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested Sunday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., doesn't have what it takes to be elected speaker.
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
Kari Lake slams Dem opponent for not recusing herself as election chief despite run: 'Major ethical problem'
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake took issue with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs not recusing herself as the state's chief election officer even though she's running.
Bill Maher calls DeSantis 'powerful,' rips 'loser' Trump: 'How many elections has he now F'ed up in Georgia?'
HBO star Bill Maher weighed in on the ongoing GOP in-fighting with former President Donald Trump attacking prominent Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
Arizona's Maricopa County says it will count around 80,000 votes Friday, leaving fewer than 300,000
Maricopa County gave an update on Friday afternoon on how many ballots it expects to have counted by its evening update and how many are left in total.
Pelosi rejects idea that a Trump 2024 run would be good news for Democrats, supports Biden re-election bid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the notion that an announcement that former President Donald Trump will run for a second term in 2024 would be good news for Democrats moving forward. Mentioning Trump’s potential announcement this coming Tuesday, ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi, given the 2022 midterm election results,...
Patricia Heaton tells Christians 'disappointed' by midterms 'governments are finite,' God is 'ever sustaining'
Patricia Heaton gave her perspective on Tuesday's election results this week to Christians who were "disappointed" by Republicans' performance in the midterms.
TUCKER CARLSON: Democracy is a faith-based system... but who could believe in this?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Americans still not knowing some results in the midterm elections on Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Republican Party 'is dead' after major midterm election losses in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada: Hawley
Republicans need to rebrand and "build something new" after they failed to retake a majority in the U.S. Senate or meet general expectations for the 2022 midterm elections, one of the party’s younger members said. On Saturday, shortly after Democrats picked up a key victory in Nevada, where incumbent...
