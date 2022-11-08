ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors

Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

How 49ers will use a 'full go' Mitchell in first game back

The Los Angeles Chargers will be the first true victims of the 49ers’ nightmare offense on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium. Elijah Mitchell will take the field alongside San Francisco’s many offensive weapons for the first time since Week 1 and for the first time since Christian McCaffrey became a 49er.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Texans strip Brandin Cooks of captain status

Receiver Brandin Cooks will be back for the Texans today. His “C” won’t be. NFL Media reports that the Texans have stripped Cooks of his captain status in advance of his first game back after he wasn’t traded at the deadline. After the Week Nine loss...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Steelers run over Saints 20-10 for third win of season

The Steelers left themselves with a lot of work to do coming out of their bye week if they are going to avoid a losing record this season and they got the first step out of the way on Sunday. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens ran for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports

Kittle pinpoints what makes Jimmy G a winner with 49ers

Programming Note: NBC Bay Area's 3 p.m. PT newscast on Sunday will be live from Levi's Stadium and will be on-site postgame as well. Jimmy Garoppolo is far from a perfect quarterback. He lacks the mobility of a modern star quarterback and a consistent deep ball. Untimely interceptions have plagued the 49ers at times during his 51 career starts in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Dolphins cruise to 39-17 victory over Browns

The Dolphins have improved to 7-3 after rolling to a 39-17 victory over the Browns on Sunday. Miami scored on six of its first seven possessions and the only time the offense didn’t score was when it was stopped short of the sticks on fourth down. The Dolphins ended...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Steelers up 20-10 after Kenny Pickett touchdown

The Steelers gave up a 10-point lead in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints and they’ll try to keep history from repeating itself in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kenny Pickett pushed into the end zone from the 1-yard-line and the Steelers are up 20-10 with 8:38 left to play in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Why Cowherd believes CMC is imperative for 49ers to land Brady

It appears as if the 49ers' acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey not only is for the present but also for the future in potentially luring Tom Brady to the Bay Area. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd explained why San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey potentially...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Stafford, Murray both ruled out for Rams-Cardinals game

Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Kyler Murray’s Cardinals will face off on Sunday, but the two star quarterbacks will be watching from the sidelines. Both Stafford and Murray were ruled out for Sunday’s NFC West showdown – the former with a concussion and the latter with a hamstring injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

49ers left devastated after Verrett's season-ending injury

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers signed veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to four consecutive one-year contracts because of his promising skill and the determination he showed to get back on the field from injuries. The organization was devastated on Wednesday when Verrett went down during practice with a torn left Achilles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy