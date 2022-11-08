Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors
Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
Why this is the most important adjustment Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has made in 2022
This helps explain why Patrick Mahomes is the odds-on leader for the NFL MVP award.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
NBC Sports
Leonard Fournette throws interception intended for Tom Brady on awful trick play
The Buccaneers have just found a trick play that they need to remove from the playbook immediately. In one of the worst plays you’ll ever see in an NFL game, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a pass to quarterback Tom Brady. Yes, Fournette threw to Brady. Did Brady...
NBC Sports
How 49ers will use a 'full go' Mitchell in first game back
The Los Angeles Chargers will be the first true victims of the 49ers’ nightmare offense on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium. Elijah Mitchell will take the field alongside San Francisco’s many offensive weapons for the first time since Week 1 and for the first time since Christian McCaffrey became a 49er.
NBC Sports
Report: Texans strip Brandin Cooks of captain status
Receiver Brandin Cooks will be back for the Texans today. His “C” won’t be. NFL Media reports that the Texans have stripped Cooks of his captain status in advance of his first game back after he wasn’t traded at the deadline. After the Week Nine loss...
NBC Sports
Steelers run over Saints 20-10 for third win of season
The Steelers left themselves with a lot of work to do coming out of their bye week if they are going to avoid a losing record this season and they got the first step out of the way on Sunday. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens ran for...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports
Kittle pinpoints what makes Jimmy G a winner with 49ers
Programming Note: NBC Bay Area's 3 p.m. PT newscast on Sunday will be live from Levi's Stadium and will be on-site postgame as well. Jimmy Garoppolo is far from a perfect quarterback. He lacks the mobility of a modern star quarterback and a consistent deep ball. Untimely interceptions have plagued the 49ers at times during his 51 career starts in San Francisco.
NBC Sports
Dolphins cruise to 39-17 victory over Browns
The Dolphins have improved to 7-3 after rolling to a 39-17 victory over the Browns on Sunday. Miami scored on six of its first seven possessions and the only time the offense didn’t score was when it was stopped short of the sticks on fourth down. The Dolphins ended...
NBC Sports
Lions come back to stun Bears despite Justin Fields’ 147 rushing yards
Justin Fields is looking like one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history, but today it was not enough. Fields and the Bears blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead today in Chicago as the Lions came back to win 31-30. A week after setting a new NFL regular-season record...
NBC Sports
Jarvis Landry will play, but Saints rule out five players and list four as questionable
The Saints will have receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on Sunday against the Steelers. He had another limited practice Friday. Landry has not played since Week 4 in London. That’s the good news for the Saints. The bad news is they ruled out five players and list four others as...
NBC Sports
Steelers up 20-10 after Kenny Pickett touchdown
The Steelers gave up a 10-point lead in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints and they’ll try to keep history from repeating itself in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kenny Pickett pushed into the end zone from the 1-yard-line and the Steelers are up 20-10 with 8:38 left to play in Pittsburgh.
NBC Sports
Why Cowherd believes CMC is imperative for 49ers to land Brady
It appears as if the 49ers' acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey not only is for the present but also for the future in potentially luring Tom Brady to the Bay Area. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd explained why San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey potentially...
NBC Sports
Stafford, Murray both ruled out for Rams-Cardinals game
Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Kyler Murray’s Cardinals will face off on Sunday, but the two star quarterbacks will be watching from the sidelines. Both Stafford and Murray were ruled out for Sunday’s NFC West showdown – the former with a concussion and the latter with a hamstring injury.
NBC Sports
49ers left devastated after Verrett's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers signed veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to four consecutive one-year contracts because of his promising skill and the determination he showed to get back on the field from injuries. The organization was devastated on Wednesday when Verrett went down during practice with a torn left Achilles.
Comments / 0