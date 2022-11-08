Read full article on original website
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
Is Doctor Doom in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters this weekend, providing an epic and unexpected finale to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The project has had a lot of emotional and narrative significance behind it, as it not only wraps up the story of King T'Challa following the sudden death of franchise star Chadwick Boseman in 2020, but it catapults a number of new storylines and characters forward. One of the biggest theories, which originated all the way back in 2019, entertained the possibility of Victor Von Doom / Doctor Doom appearing in the film in some capacity. So, does Doctor Doom appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Here's what you need to know. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Breaks Record With Opening Weekend Box Office Total
Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a record-breaking start at the box office. After posting the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, $84 million, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will set a new record for November opening weekends, earning $180 million in its first few days in theaters, easily surpassing the $158 million earned by the previous record-holder The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Critics and fans alike have praised Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU."
Marvel Fans Stunned by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Opening Scene
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's opening credits had a lot of Marvel fans stunned. The intro to the movie says goodbye to Chadwick Boseman and King T'Challa. After a harrowing sequence with Shuri and Queen Ramonda, the usual Marvel Studios fanfare is completely absent. Most theaters have reported shocked silence as the audience just sits through iconic moments with the former Black Panther. It's a touching sentiment, and far more real than the eerie quiet during Infinity War's most wild scene. A lot of theater-goers weren't expecting the tribute to hit quite as hard. But, they appreciated the choice by Ryan Coogler and the creative team. Hear what other fans have to say down below!
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
Indiana Jones 5 Director Blasts Latest Rumors, "No One Will Ever Replace Indiana Jones"
Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released in theaters next summer, but thus far eager fans haven't gotten much in the way of details about the upcoming film from director James Mangold. What there have been are plenty of rumors about the project, including that the film has undergone initial test screenings that were met with poor reactions — and that one test screening saw Phoebe-Waller Bridge replacing Harrison Ford. While that's the sort of thing that might raise some eyebrows among fans, Mangold himself is debunking the rumors. He took to social media recently to not only shoot down the claim that there had been test screenings of the film but to make it clear that "No one will ever replace Indiana Jones."
Netflix Surprise Adds One of 2022's Most Controversial Movies
When Netflix revealed its list of new content coming to the streaming service in November of 2022, it didn't include the 2022 feature film Where the Crawdads Sing, but the controversial movie is now streaming on the platform anyway! The sudden arrival of the movie, based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, can be attributed to the deal Netflix previously made with Sony Pictures. Thanks to this agreement, Netflix has the first streaming rights for Sony Pictures movies after they've been released in theaters and on home video, which saw movies like Uncharted and Morbius come to Netflix.
Blue's Clues' Steve Investigates What's a "F--k Load" in Hilarious Commercial From Ryan Reynolds
If you had a Blue's Clues/Ryan Reynolds mashup commercial on your weekly bingo card, congratulations! The unlikely pairing comes courtesy of Flock Freight. While Ryan Reynolds doesn't appear in the latest ad for Flock Freight, the Deadpool actor's Maximum Effort company is the creator behind the new 60-second spot. Flock Freight and its patented technology "helps create a smarter supply chain, saving shippers from the trap of bad and worse options and giving carriers the chance to fill both their trucks and their wallets." The Flock Freight ad features Steve Burns, who is known for his investigator role in the long-running children's program Blue's Clues.
Marvel Star Teases That Secret Invasion Is a "Departure" for the MCU
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost upon us, and it is set to bring about some monumental new components to the superhero franchise. Kicking off this latest chapter in the saga will be Secret Invasion, a Disney+ exclusive television series inspired by the comic event of the same name. Ever since the first trailer for Secret Invasion debuted during Marvel's presentation at the D23 Expo earlier this fall, it has been clear that the series will be distinctly different from the MCU installments that preceded it — something that one of its stars, Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman, recently echoed.
Black Panther 2 Has a Sneaky Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Easter Egg
We talk Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers below! As you can imagine, Marvel Studios' new Black Panther sequel has a lot of plates spinning at once. Not only does the movie pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman but it moves its characters forward in big ways and even has to introduce Namor and Talokan as major players in the MCU. The sequel also has its fair share of Easter eggs and references, including at least one subtle tease for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it reference also comes at a surprising moment.
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role
Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
Game of Thrones: Why No Spinoffs Will End Up Only on HBO Max
Despite the original series ending more than three years ago, the Game of Thrones universe on HBO is just getting started. The House of the Dragon prequel series, which is set more than 100 years before Game of Thrones, has been a massive success for the premium network. There are several more Thrones spinoffs in different stages of development, and we are likely in for years of GoT-related shows on HBO. That said, it doesn't appear as though any of these titles will be streaming exclusives on HBO Max.
My Hero Academia Sixth Season Pushes Midnight to Her Breaking Point
While Class 1-A is starting to get hot and heavy in the latest war taking place in My Hero Academia's sixth season, the professional crime fighters and teachers at UA Academy are giving it their all to not just force the villains back but also save their own lives. In the latest episode focusing on the Paranormal Liberation War, the hero who has been placed in the most dire spot is Midnight, the UA teacher who was unsuccessful at halting Gigantomachia's rampage.
God of War Ragnarok Has One Major Letdown
Major God of War Ragnarok spoilers, including details about the finale of the game, follow below. God of War Ragnarok is a really great game, but it is unfortunately slightly hurt by the fact that the game is missing something that should've been in the game from the onset. Yes, God of War Ragnarok does a lot right by giving Kratos the most amount of depth we've seen to date, which is a tall order given many of us thought that about the previous game. It also has a rich story with great villains, but that's also ironically where one of the biggest problems creeps in. You see, at the end of God of War (2018), the game teases that Thor is coming and he'll be wielding his signature hammer, Mjolnir.
Pokemon Star Teases Ash's New Goal After His Biggest Win Yet
Pokemon is having quite the fall as it seems the series is everywhere you look online. If fans aren't geeking over its upcoming game, they are most definitely buzzing about Ash Ketchum. After all, the anime just saw Ash reach his dream of becoming the world's strongest trainer. His goal was reached just recently as Ash defeated Leon to become the world's Pokemon Master, but one star believes there is more for Ash to realize with his dream.
Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Previous Flat Earth Comments
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown (18) has mostly handled being a young celebrity with grace and tact, but there have been one or two stumbles along the way. One such incident was when Brown was just 14 and exploding into fame on the momentum of Stranger Things' first two seasons. Like so many modern celebrities, Brown was caught in a compromising live stream moment when she was seen on a TikTok live echoing Flat Earth theories. Well, in the four years since then Brown has revised her Flat Earth theories, and she had a lie detector test to prove it!
