ucdenver.edu
Five Takeaways from the IRC Faculty Task Force Roadmap
More than 60% of CU Denver’s 1,000+ faculty members are lecturers, instructional, research, and clinical faculty. While these faculty members’ employment structure and benefits fundamentally differ from those of tenured or tenure-track faculty, they are essential to the success of our students and growth of this university. A little over one year ago, an IRC Faculty Task Force was formed to address inequities and broadly improve the working conditions of these essential faculty members—not only to ensure their success, but also to uphold CU Denver’s commitment to its strategic goals of being an equity-serving institution and a best place to work.
ucdenver.edu
New Date, New Format for Grand Challenges Symposium on Friday, Nov. 18
University of Colorado Denver faculty who want to pursue convergent research projects with larger societal impacts are invited to the Grand Challenges Symposium from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 18, in the Terrace Room in the Lawrence Street Center. The competition, launched last year, is in its second...
