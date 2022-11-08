More than 60% of CU Denver’s 1,000+ faculty members are lecturers, instructional, research, and clinical faculty. While these faculty members’ employment structure and benefits fundamentally differ from those of tenured or tenure-track faculty, they are essential to the success of our students and growth of this university. A little over one year ago, an IRC Faculty Task Force was formed to address inequities and broadly improve the working conditions of these essential faculty members—not only to ensure their success, but also to uphold CU Denver’s commitment to its strategic goals of being an equity-serving institution and a best place to work.

2 DAYS AGO