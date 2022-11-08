Read full article on original website
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
