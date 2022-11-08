ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

CBS Sports

LOOK: Buccaneers botch pass play for Tom Brady, leads to Seahawks interception in Germany game

Tom Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success throwing the football during his 23-year NFL career. He hasn't had as much success on the receiving end of passes, however. He dropped a pass during his third Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2017 season. And during Sunday's game in Germany against Seattle, Brady was once again the intended target on a pass that did not exactly pan out.
SEATTLE, WA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
atozsports.com

Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
CBS Sports

Why Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense have short-circuited and what can be done to fix it

Coming into this season, it was reasonable to expect that the Los Angeles Chargers would take a significant step forward. They added a ton of talent to their defense, and last season, they had one of the league's top offenses despite working with a clearly subpar offensive line. Perhaps they could even challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West supremacy.
CBS Sports

Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10

Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move or not. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10

Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag

McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday

Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss

Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Sidelined again Week 10

Tomlinson (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Tomlinson will miss his second game in a row after being forced out with a calf injury during Minnesota's Week 8 win over Washington. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell also said Friday that he hopes to have the 28-year-old defensive tackle ready to play again Week 11 against Dallas, per Tomasson. With Tomlinson out, expect James Lynch to see increased usage against Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Sunday

Edmunds (groin/heel) was a limited participant in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Edmunds returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with separate groin and heel injuries. The starting middle linebacker has played...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Bumped up from practice squad

Mondeaux (leg) was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Mondeaux hasn't played since Week 4, when he was carted off the field due to a leg injury. He has since recovered after being reverted to the practice squad, but he'll now get another chance with the active roster. He'll provide depth for the defensive line in Sunday's game with the Texans.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

