Effective: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Malibu Coast; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND MUCH OF VENTURA COUNTY FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM WEDNESDAY .Strong high pressure building into the Great Basin may support the first strong Santa Ana event of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday. Strong cold air advection will generally limit relative humidity values above critical values Tuesday night even as potentially damaging winds develop (see NPWLOX for details on HIGH WIND WATCH). However, further drying Wednesday morning into the afternoon and continuing gusty and potentially damaging winds will potentially support 6 hours or more of critical fire weather conditions during the watch period. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF VENTURA COUNTY AND WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Winds...Damaging northeast winds with gusts peaking 40 to 60 mph. Local gusts to 70 mph in the foothills. Strongest early Wednesday morning through the afternoon. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity of 8 to 15 percent Wednesday late morning and afternoon. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO