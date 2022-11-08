ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM 1390 KRFO

Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?

I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana

Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
CBS Minnesota

"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
