torquenews.com
Subaru Outback Blows Away Competition For Best Small SUV In Snow This Winter
Which Subaru model is the best all-wheel-drive vehicle for winter commutes? A new iSeeCars report says the 2023 Subaru Outback is the best small SUV for winter driving this year. Check out the latest news here. Crossovers and SUVs are popular picks for new car shoppers this winter because they...
torquenews.com
New Test From IIHS Proves Again That Mazda Builds the Safest Vehicles
For the second time, testing proves that Mazda is the brand with the safest vehicles. This time it was a test of small cars in which Mazda was the highest-rated brand. The Insurance Institute For Highway Safety (IIHS) is the agency that conducts the most rigorous automotive safety testing in America. In a new, more difficult-to-pass side-impact test, the Mazda3 Sedan and Mazda3 Hatchback were the only small vehicle models of the 11 tested to earn the highest rating of “Good.”
torquenews.com
Subaru Launches The All-New REX Small SUV - You Can Only Look And Not Touch
Subaru announced its first new compact SUV. Check out the new Subaru REX and why it’s not for U.S. customers yet. Subaru Corporation announced it would launch an all-new compact SUV called the REX. This is Subaru’s first new model launch since the Subaru Crosstrek made its global debut in 2012. This news comes from Japan, where the 2023 Subaru REX will be available for Japanese customers sometime next year.
Carscoops
2023 Honda Accord, 2024 Subaru Impreza Teaser, And Mercedes-AMG One Sets New ‘Ring Record: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. President Biden Says Elon Musk’s Relationships With Other Countries “Worthy Of Being Looked At”. US president Joe Biden has weighed in on the increasing scrutiny of the world’s richest man: Elon...
2024 Subaru Impreza Hatch Teased Again Ahead Of LA Auto Show Reveal
A week before its official reveal at the 2022 LA Auto Show, Subaru has given us our first glimpse of the new Impreza Hatchback, albeit only a small part of it. The teaser comes via Subaru of America's Facebook page, where a single image of a portion of the front of the car shows us more detail than the previous silhouette teaser.
torquenews.com
Mazda Struggles To Keep Pace With Demand For US-Built CX-50 SUV
Mazda’s newest model is being slowed by a lack of workers. A report published in AL.com (Alabama) highlights the struggle that many manufacturers are facing today; A lack of available workers and struggles to retain workers already employed. In its newest manufacturing plant building its newest crossover SUV, the CX-50, Mazda is struggling to keep up its pace.
Next-gen 2023 Honda Pilot is a Bigger, Better Carpooler
The three-row SUV adds more technology and more space for families
torquenews.com
Kia And Hyundai Favoring Hybrids Over EVs For U.S. Market
Last month, Kia and Hyundai achieved all-time record hybrid vehicle sales in the U.S. While this news may be a sign of improved supply chains, specifically for automotive grade microchips, it also raises interesting questions about the effectiveness of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and raises doubt that the South Korean brands will continue to vie for leadership in the electric vehicle (EV) market space, in the near term.
2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness: Price, Features, and Overview
Here's an in-depth look at the 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness, an outdoorsy trim that may or may not be worth the higher price. The post 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness: Price, Features, and Overview appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 Awarded 5 Stars In NCAP Green Energy Efficiency Tests
Three electric vehicle models obtained the highest scores in the different NCAP assessed sections for Efficiency Tests, due to the significantly high energy efficiency of their electric motors. The Tesla Model 3, Nio eT7 and Renault Megane E-Tech models have all received five stars in the efficiency and sustainability tests...
Top Speed
INFINITI's Comeback Plan: Here's What To Expect
As sales continue to plummet, Infiniti is in a key moment of its very existence. While the Q50 and Q60 models are good alternatives to the usual suspects in the premium segment, their outdated tech puts them at a disadvantage. Infiniti’s brand crisis certainly isn’t helping as the Japanese automaker has renamed its models more times than we can count since its inception in 1989. But after parent Nissan saw a revival, can we expect the same for its luxury arm? Now, however, it would appear Infiniti has gathered its second wind and wants to give us sport-luxury models like the QX55 coupe SUV. More importantly, car aficionado Kirk Kreifels reported that Infiniti would adopt a version of Nissan’s E-Power. It’s called the I-Power (go figure) and the future of the Japanese luxury brand might very well depend on it.
