LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Utah's general election

As election day commences across the country, stay up to date with the latest updates in Utah election news.

Wednesday, November 9

8:00 a.m.

Salt Lake County Clerk tells FOX 13's Ben Winslow the next release of results from them will likely be on Thursday.

6:00 a.m.

FOX 13's Max Roth takes a look at races within Salt Lake County, which shows that many democrats are winning.

5:30 a.m.

Constitutional Amendment A, which sought more spending power for Utah Legislature, appears to fail in the election. As of Monday morning, 37 percent of the votes are in favor of it and 63 percent are against it.

2:10 a.m.

Salt Lake County and Summit County report new numbers as more ballots are counted.

Tuesday, November 8

10:26 p.m.

Sen. Mike Lee speaks to the crowd at his campaign headquarters in Salt Lake City

9:38 p.m.

Rep. Blake Moore declared as the winner for Utah Congressional District 1 for his second term. Three other districts show substantial lead for Republican incumbents.

9:15 p.m.

With 15 percent of precincts reporting, all five of Utah's Federal House/Senate races are showing a substantial lead for the incumbents. However, 18 of Utah's counties have not reported any numbers yet (including Salt Lake County and Utah County). Click here to view the latest numbers.

9:00 p.m.

County clerks begin officially releasing ballot counts. Click here to view the latest numbers.

8:40 p.m.

A handful of results released via Associated Press. Click here to view the latest numbers.

8:15 p.m.

FOX 13 reporters Ben Winslow, Emily Tencer, Brian Schnee and Jenna Bree went live across Utah from campaign headquarters with the latest information on Election Night in Utah.

8:00 p.m.

Polls have officially closed, but those in line by 8 p.m. can still vote.

7:48 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says to expect a 30-45 minute delay in the release of preliminary election results.

7:30 p.m.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says the current voter turnout is 45.5%

7:20 p.m.

5:50 p.m.

3:00 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson reporting voter turnout in Utah has reached 41% as of 2 p.m.

2:10 p.m.

Photo from FOX 13 viewer Tara Benally shows voters lined up out the door in Monument Valley, waiting to cast their ballots in the general election.

1:30 p.m.

FOX 13's Chris Arnold sees a steady crowd of voters in Saratoga Springs. The Utah County Clerk says additional check in stations and ballot printers have been brought in to accommodate increased turnout.

1:30 p.m.

Senate candidate Evan McMullin attends a Salt Lake City canvassing and volunteer event to meet with voters and volunteers.

1:15 p.m.

FOX 13 News reporter Mythili Gubbi is in Weber County as people vote in person and drop their ballots off. Officials say about 600 people have been through the voting center today and about 50,000 ballots were dropped off last night. Today, about 15,000 ballots have been deposited.

12:35 p.m.

In her midday election update, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson reported a statewide voter turnout is at 39.5%, up from 36.6% this morning.

12:00 p.m.

FOX 13 News visits a voting location in Spanish Fork, where voters line up to vote in-person and drop off their mail-in ballots on election day.

"Voting is very important and it's very important to study who we are voting for and vote for the right person," said voter Dellene LaFontaine "It takes a lot of effort to get these kids to vote and I think the parents and grandparents should encourage them a lot."

"That's how our democracy is set up is that each of us have a voice, whether or not you want to believe it - it's there," said Bill Siddoway, who said he enjoys casting his ballot in person.

11:00 a.m.

Gov. Spencer Cox tours an election center as ballots are being counted and processed.

"We've seen a significant increase in people saying that they trust elections here in the state of Utah," Cox said. He also thanked the hard work of election workers and officials for their dilligent efforts.

10:30 a.m.

FOX 13 News anchor Max Roth takes us along as he votes in person at a voting center on election day.

10:15 a.m.

Lt. Governor's Office tells FOX 13 News no election issues have arisen so far and everything is going smoothly on the voting front.

8:30 a.m.

Weber County Clerk/Auditor Ricky Hatch warns local voters that in-person voting is being hosted at the county fairgrounds exhibit hall and the Ogden Valley Library, contrary to where Google is sending voters.

8:30 a.m.

FOX 13's Scott McKane visits Salt Lake County, where ballots are being counted as County Clerk Sherrie Swensen oversees her last election before retirement.

7:00 a.m.

Polling locations open across Utah. Voters head to voting centers to cast their ballots.