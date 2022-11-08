Read full article on original website
KXLY
America’s ER Docs Warn of Surge in Patients Due to ‘Tripledemic’
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Emergency rooms are clogged with people who are waiting for inpatient beds or other care and it’s causing a crisis, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). ACEP is one of more than 30 medical, patient advocacy and public...
KXLY
Low Vitamin D Could Raise Diabetes Risk for Black Americans
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Too little of the “sunshine vitamin” — vitamin D — in Black Americans could raise their odds of developing diabetes, new research suggests. Two new studies found an association between levels of vitamin D in the blood and...
KXLY
Science Reveals Why Eye Contact Is Tough for People With Autism
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from. Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in...
