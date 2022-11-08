ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion, IL

CBS Chicago

One injured, four more arrested in Humboldt Park police shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people are in custody after a shootout with police on Chicago's West Side. Police say around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Central Park officers encountered a vehicle that had evaded a traffic stop earlier. The driver then pulled into a garage and an armed person got out of the vehicle. Officers then followed that person onto the back porch of a home and gave repeated orders to drop the weapon. That's when an officer shot the armed person. The person shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. When asked police would not say if the armed person pointed the gun at officers. Four others were arrested. Three were in the car, and one was inside the home at the time. Two weapons were recovered at the scene. No officers were shot, but those involved in the incident were taken to a local hospital for observation, police said. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was on the scene and is investigating. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit COPA's website. The officers involved were placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days. 
WGN News

Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence

CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
WGN News

12-year-old girl critically shot in neck after drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning. According to police, the girl was walking near the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when an individual in a dark colored car fired shots in her direction. She sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was […]
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times on Near West Side, dies from injuries

CHICAGO - A man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times on the Near West Side early Sunday. Police say patrols in the area heard several shots being fired. The found a 28-year-old man being shot at in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street around 2:40 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to one year in prison after prosecutors charged him in connection to a north side shooting incident. Marley Boyce, 23, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to taking/driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of a plea deal, one count of reckless injury was dismissed.
CBS Chicago

Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk was also critically injured in the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the store, police...
fox32chicago.com

Suspect shot man multiple times in Park Manor

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Park Manor Thursday night. At about 7:47 p.m., a 37-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the first block of East 75th Street when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired multiple shots at the victim, Chicago police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
