One injured, four more arrested in Humboldt Park police shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people are in custody after a shootout with police on Chicago's West Side. Police say around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Central Park officers encountered a vehicle that had evaded a traffic stop earlier. The driver then pulled into a garage and an armed person got out of the vehicle. Officers then followed that person onto the back porch of a home and gave repeated orders to drop the weapon. That's when an officer shot the armed person. The person shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. When asked police would not say if the armed person pointed the gun at officers. Four others were arrested. Three were in the car, and one was inside the home at the time. Two weapons were recovered at the scene. No officers were shot, but those involved in the incident were taken to a local hospital for observation, police said. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was on the scene and is investigating. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit COPA's website. The officers involved were placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence
CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
12-year-old girl critically shot in neck after drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning. According to police, the girl was walking near the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when an individual in a dark colored car fired shots in her direction. She sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was […]
Robber killed in supermarket shootout, bystander wounded: police
A shootout erupted during an attempted armed robbery Friday night at a South Shore supermarket and ended with the alleged robber dead and a bystander critically injured, police said.
Wanted: Police seek suspect in fatal West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a murder in West Garfield Park this August. Police say on Aug. 31 around 4:15 p.m. the suspect fatally shot a victim during a fight in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road. The suspect is...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times on Near West Side, dies from injuries
CHICAGO - A man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times on the Near West Side early Sunday. Police say patrols in the area heard several shots being fired. The found a 28-year-old man being shot at in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street around 2:40 a.m.
Surveillance video shows struggle between armed robbery suspect, victim on Near West Side: CPD
ABC7 has frozen the video before the woman is knocked to the ground.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to one year in prison after prosecutors charged him in connection to a north side shooting incident. Marley Boyce, 23, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to taking/driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of a plea deal, one count of reckless injury was dismissed.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suspect fatally shot by concealed carry holder during attempted robbery: police
CHICAGO - A suspected robber was fatally shot, and an innocent bystander was also struck in an exchange of gunfire between the offender and a concealed carry holder during an attempted robbery Friday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:20 p.m., police say the armed suspect entered a South Shore...
5 suspects in custody, 1 in hospital after being shot by police after attempted traffic stop, CPD says
CHICAGO — Five people are in custody and three people were taken to the hospital from a shooting that involved police near Humboldt Park Saturday evening, Chicago police and fire say. According to the Chicago Police Department, five suspects are in custody — including one person who was shot by police — after tactical officers […]
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on porch in Bronzeville ID'd, authorities say
A 56-year-old man was sitting on a porch when someone opened fire, killing him, police said. He has been identified.
Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked. Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.
2 in custody for armed robbery and battery on CTA Red Line, CPD search for more suspects
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a group of men who beat and robbed a man of his belongings on the CTA Red Line early Saturday morning. According to police, a man was headed northbound on the Red Line around the 1100 block of South State Street at 1:42 a.m. when 4 to six men […]
Motorcyclist hit, killed in Bronzeville crash ID'd, authorities say
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 14th and Burleigh
A Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 14th and Burleigh Friday night. Milwaukee police say it happened around 12:50 p.m. The man died from his injuries at the scene.
Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk was also critically injured in the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the store, police...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect shot man multiple times in Park Manor
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Park Manor Thursday night. At about 7:47 p.m., a 37-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the first block of East 75th Street when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired multiple shots at the victim, Chicago police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
Carjacking suspects hospitalized after I-55 chase ends in crash on SW Side: Illinois State Police
An I-55 police chase ended in a crash early Friday morning, ISP said.
cwbchicago.com
What are the sentences for people convicted of committing crimes on Chicago transit? Here’s a look at some recent outcomes.
Rising crime on the CTA has been a leading Chicago news story for almost two years. But what kinds of sentences are handed down to people convicted of committing crimes on the city’s transit system?. We decided to find out by looking up some cases that we’ve told you...
