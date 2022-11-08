ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson has enjoyed a pair of breakout seasons over the past two years. The former Vanderbilt star always featured a high-ceiling, but he struggled to find his footing offensively through the first portion of his career. Swanson was always regarded as a solid defender, but his 2021 and 2022 offensive outbursts will lead to […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

James Click not the only key Astros firing after World Series

The Houston Astros and GM James Click parted ways on Friday. However, assistant general manager Scott Powers was also fired, per Jeff Passan. Both moves are surprising given the Astros’ recent World Series victory. Nevertheless, owner Jim Crane and Houston are clearing willing to move on. Click was originally...
ClutchPoints

Brandon Nimmo free agency: 3 best destinations for star outfielder

Toward the end of 2020, Steve Cohen became a majority owner of the New York Mets, retooling the team’s lineup with massive amounts of cash. Big names like Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor were added to the squad, but there were still individuals who contributed tremendously to their recent campaign. One of them is leadoff […] The post Brandon Nimmo free agency: 3 best destinations for star outfielder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Anthony Rizzo in free agency

The last season of the New York Yankees ended in disappointment as they lost to long-time rival Houston Astros. There were a plethora of struggles during the latter part of the season, but the focus now heads to free agency for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is the most talked about fellow who is heading to free agency, but Yankees fans cannot take for granted the value first baseman Anthony Rizzo brings to New York.
ClutchPoints

Phillies linked to Xander Bogaerts in free agency

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to be big spenders in free agency once again. Although numerous reports are linking them to Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner, they also have eyes for Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. “Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts,” according to...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

3 best free agency destinations for Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander will turn 40-years old in February. Nevertheless, the 2022 Cy Young hopeful will receive plenty of interest on the MLB free agent market. But where should Verlander sign in what could be the final contract of his historic career. There are 3 teams that standout as good fits for Verlander. One team is […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. reacts to fan’s Giants recruiting video

A reunion between the New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. has never felt more realistic. The Giants are winning again despite a need at wide receiver and Beckham is a free agent. A Giants fan made a hype video for Beckham amid rumors that the Dallas Cowboys are interested in him. Beckham responded to […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. reacts to fan’s Giants recruiting video appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Dusty Baker deserves your apology after leading Astros to World Series glory

With the Houston Astros winning the 2022 World Series, Dusty Baker finally won a ring as a manager. Baker, who won the 1981 World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers, managed for nearly 30 years before winning a title, with several heartbreaks along the way. Now, he has proven that he can […] The post Dusty Baker deserves your apology after leading Astros to World Series glory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Pablo Lopez trade: 3 teams that must deal for Marlins ace

The MLB offseason is upon us, and while the free agent market will command most of the attention on the hot stove, the trade market also figures to see a lot of action. We have already seen a couple of trades get made this offseason, and it looks like another big trade may get made soon, as the Miami Marlins are reportedly open to trading starting pitcher Pablo Lopez this offseason.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

The Heat sharpshooter Suns wants in potential Jae Crowder trade

Jae Crowder has been linked to the Miami Heat for quite some time. The disgruntled Phoenix Suns’ forward is seeking a trade and has yet to play this season. Recent reports have stated that Phoenix wants a specific player from Miami in a potential trade, per SNY. “Miami is among the teams Phoenix has touched […] The post The Heat sharpshooter Suns wants in potential Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy