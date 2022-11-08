Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Major grocery store chain opened another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersCutler Bay, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship CancellationTyler Mc.Miami, FL
Related
3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson has enjoyed a pair of breakout seasons over the past two years. The former Vanderbilt star always featured a high-ceiling, but he struggled to find his footing offensively through the first portion of his career. Swanson was always regarded as a solid defender, but his 2021 and 2022 offensive outbursts will lead to […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Click not the only key Astros firing after World Series
The Houston Astros and GM James Click parted ways on Friday. However, assistant general manager Scott Powers was also fired, per Jeff Passan. Both moves are surprising given the Astros’ recent World Series victory. Nevertheless, owner Jim Crane and Houston are clearing willing to move on. Click was originally...
Yankees get Anthony Rizzo free agency update amid Aaron Judge uncertainty
Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo are free agents. The New York Yankees extended both the qualifying offer. Judge will certainly not take it, but there is a chance Rizzo might. And even if Rizzo does not accept it, MLB insider Jon Morosi believes New York has a strong chance of resigning the veteran first baseman, per MLB Network on Twitter.
Astros lock down bullpen star on 3-year, $34.5 million extension
The World Series champion Houston Astros haven’t hesitated to jump right into MLB free agency, as they have agreed to a deal with one of their most important relief pitchers, Rafael Montero. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Montero and the Astros have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.
Hal Steinbrenner reveals Yankees’ Aaron Judge conversations as free agency begins
Hal Steinbrenner recently revealed that he’s had “positive” conversations with Aaron Judge since the season came to an end, per Bryan Hoch and Meredith Marakovits. “I have had more than one conversation with Aaron (Judge), since the season ended,” Steinbrenner said. “I’ll leave it at that. Very positive conversation.”
Trea Turner and 3 biggest stars who will change teams in MLB free agency
The entire MLB landscape is going to change this offseason. There is no shortage of talent on the free agent market with Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner leading the charge. A number of superstars will likely change teams in MLB free agency. However, which players do we believe are destined to find new homes?
Brandon Nimmo free agency: 3 best destinations for star outfielder
Toward the end of 2020, Steve Cohen became a majority owner of the New York Mets, retooling the team’s lineup with massive amounts of cash. Big names like Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor were added to the squad, but there were still individuals who contributed tremendously to their recent campaign. One of them is leadoff […] The post Brandon Nimmo free agency: 3 best destinations for star outfielder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best destinations for Anthony Rizzo in free agency
The last season of the New York Yankees ended in disappointment as they lost to long-time rival Houston Astros. There were a plethora of struggles during the latter part of the season, but the focus now heads to free agency for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is the most talked about fellow who is heading to free agency, but Yankees fans cannot take for granted the value first baseman Anthony Rizzo brings to New York.
Phillies linked to Xander Bogaerts in free agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to be big spenders in free agency once again. Although numerous reports are linking them to Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner, they also have eyes for Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. “Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts,” according to...
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
3 best free agency destinations for Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander will turn 40-years old in February. Nevertheless, the 2022 Cy Young hopeful will receive plenty of interest on the MLB free agent market. But where should Verlander sign in what could be the final contract of his historic career. There are 3 teams that standout as good fits for Verlander. One team is […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge free agency: 3 reasons Giants must sign star slugger
The MLB offseason is upon us, and the hot stove is beginning to heat up. Of course, it should be no surprise that Aaron Judge is the name drawing the most attention, and he figures to have no shortage of suitors this offseason. One team who looks set to be a serious contender for Judge’s services is the San Francisco Giants.
Odell Beckham Jr. reacts to fan’s Giants recruiting video
A reunion between the New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. has never felt more realistic. The Giants are winning again despite a need at wide receiver and Beckham is a free agent. A Giants fan made a hype video for Beckham amid rumors that the Dallas Cowboys are interested in him. Beckham responded to […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. reacts to fan’s Giants recruiting video appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros eyeing Willson Contreras after nearly trading for him at deadline
The Houston Astros have finally won the World Series again. They took home the ultimate prize for the second time in six years but are looking to cement their status as a dynasty even further by adding even more talent. One All-Star they have their eyes on in free agency is Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.
Dusty Baker deserves your apology after leading Astros to World Series glory
With the Houston Astros winning the 2022 World Series, Dusty Baker finally won a ring as a manager. Baker, who won the 1981 World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers, managed for nearly 30 years before winning a title, with several heartbreaks along the way. Now, he has proven that he can […] The post Dusty Baker deserves your apology after leading Astros to World Series glory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pablo Lopez trade: 3 teams that must deal for Marlins ace
The MLB offseason is upon us, and while the free agent market will command most of the attention on the hot stove, the trade market also figures to see a lot of action. We have already seen a couple of trades get made this offseason, and it looks like another big trade may get made soon, as the Miami Marlins are reportedly open to trading starting pitcher Pablo Lopez this offseason.
Dodgers make final Justin Turner contract decision, but there’s a catch
Justin Turner has been a fixture in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the last 9 years, but it seems quite likely that the veteran third baseman will be wearing a new uniform in 2023. Turner’s contract had a $16 million option for the upcoming season, but the Dodgers did...
The Heat sharpshooter Suns wants in potential Jae Crowder trade
Jae Crowder has been linked to the Miami Heat for quite some time. The disgruntled Phoenix Suns’ forward is seeking a trade and has yet to play this season. Recent reports have stated that Phoenix wants a specific player from Miami in a potential trade, per SNY. “Miami is among the teams Phoenix has touched […] The post The Heat sharpshooter Suns wants in potential Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0