Kentucky State

National Weather Service: Burning not recommended in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday

By Amanda Barber
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning regarding increased fire danger on Tuesday for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and much of West Virginia.

The NWS issued an additional Red Flag Warning for the region on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The NWS says dry conditions, low humidity, and 10 to 20 mph winds are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, which increases fire risk.

Affected counties include:

  • Greenup, Carter, Boyd and Lawrence counties in Kentucky;
  • Perry, Morgan, Athens, Washington, Jackson, Vinton, Meigs, Gallia and Lawrence counties in Ohio; and
  • Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas and Randolph counties in West Virginia.
911 dispatchers provide updates on fires in Wayne County, West Virginia

Outdoor burning is not recommended in these areas during these conditions. For more information on fall season burning laws in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, click here .

The NWS also says moderate to heavy rain will develop in the region on Thursday and Friday. Due to this, flooding may occur.

