Clanton Advertiser
Leroy downs Maplesville in second round
Maplesville High School met Leroy High School in the second round of the AHSAA Class 1A state playoffs as the lone remaining Chilton County program still playing football. Leroy prevailed 33-8 to advance to the quarterfinals. Maplesville was led by Jakavion Jackson with 75 yards rushing on 14 carries and one touchdown.
Clanton Advertiser
Column: Chilton County makes their voices, support heard
This week in Chilton County was a massive week for many reasons. Election Day on Nov. 8 was the important date that campaigns across the county had been worked towards since the spring. Being from right outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, election days seemed to come and go without much dialogue on it, compared to election day in Chilton County.
Clanton Advertiser
911 board lowers funds request to BOE
The Chilton County 911 Board presented a lower request for funding to the Chilton County Board of Education during the 911 board meeting on Nov. 10. The school system has had a contract in the past to contribute funding to the P25 radio emergency communications system since the school buses are using it. That contract has ended.
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Nov. 1-7. Altered Mental Status: 200 Block 15th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: 1300 Block 7th Street South. Altered Mental Status: 2800 Block 7th Street North. Vehicle Fire: 100 Block 7th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 211 Mile Marker. Chest Pain: 1200 Block 7th Street...
