News: McCarthy talks Lambeau return; 3 Cowboys opponents suffering personnel issues
Get ready for a week full of talk about homecomings. Mike McCarthy spent nearly his entire Monday press conference fielding questions about his imminent return to Lambeau Field, and while he tried to write the Week 10 trip off as any other game, he ended up getting emotional about his time in Green Bay. But there’s plenty more to preview in this clash of traditional NFC foes, including the chance for Dallas to finally exorcise the demons of Aaron Rodgers, and the key piece of the Packers puzzle who will be missing from the Green Bay defense.
Aaron Rodgers wants a warm reception for Mike McCarthy in Green Bay
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show,” that Dallas Cowboys head coach receives a warm welcome in return to Green Bay. The Green Bay Packers are in a free fall, as their losing streak extended to five games this past weekend after losing to the rival Detroit Lions. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier, starting in Week 9, when they host a 6-2 Dallas Cowboys team returning from a bye. This game will be notable, as it will be Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s return to Green Bay for the first time since being let go as Packers sideline boss in 2018.
Yardbarker
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to give Cowboys' Mike McCarthy 'a big old hug'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is excited to see Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this Sunday. "I'm going to give him a big old hug, I can tell you that much," Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" about encountering McCarthy at Lambeau Field for the Week 10 matchup, as shared by Andrew McCarty of The Spun. "It's going to be good to see Mike. We've shared some messages over the past couple of weeks.
NFL
Packers president Mark Murphy 'not ready to give up on the season' despite 'bleak' start
The Green Bay Packers enter Week 10 on a five-game losing streak, their first since 2008, and sit 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North division. While things are dark in Packerland, president and CEO Mark Murphy insisted Tuesday during a fan conference call that it's still too early to write off the season.
Yardbarker
Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys are looking for revenge this Sunday
We are back to our regularly scheduled programming, as the Dallas Cowboys are officially off their bye week and are preparing to travel to Lambeau Field, as they take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. The Packers are coming into this game against the Cowboys in total desperation. The...
ESPN
McCarthy back at Lambeau as Cowboys visit desperate Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- — Circumstances surrounding Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field to face his former team are quite a bit different from expected. This initially shaped up as a midseason matchup between two teams with high expectations after reaching the playoffs a year...
WFRV Local 5
Fox’s NFL pregame will do Veterans Day show from Qatar
Fox’s NFL pregame show is going international for the first time in 13 years for the annual Veterans Day show. This week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” will originate from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The last time the pregame crew went outside the United States was in 2009 when the show was at Bagram Airfield […]
