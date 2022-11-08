Get ready for a week full of talk about homecomings. Mike McCarthy spent nearly his entire Monday press conference fielding questions about his imminent return to Lambeau Field, and while he tried to write the Week 10 trip off as any other game, he ended up getting emotional about his time in Green Bay. But there’s plenty more to preview in this clash of traditional NFC foes, including the chance for Dallas to finally exorcise the demons of Aaron Rodgers, and the key piece of the Packers puzzle who will be missing from the Green Bay defense.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO