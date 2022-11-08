Read full article on original website
SoCal will be mild, sunny on Sunday
Southern California will stay cool but sunny and mostly clear over the weekend.
Wintry Start to the Work Week
From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning, we will have two waves of snow come through our area. The first is Monday afternoon/evening. It will not be as prolonged as the snow for Tuesday, which starts Tuesday around midday and carries through Wednesday morning on and off. Between 1-3″ of snow will be possible. The question is whether or not we will see the higher totals or if they will take place farther north. towards the Twin Cities. Regardless, you will need extra time on the roadways as this is the first time several people will be driving in snow like this in months.
Flurries fly in the breeze
While a Blizzard ravages North Dakota, we’re in the dry slot of air behind the cold front. We will see a few snowflakes for Friday but it will be a far cry from anything happening up north. Flurries are possible in the mid-day and afternoon but I don’t expect...
Captain of burning dive boat pleads not guilty in 34 deaths
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A dive boat captain pleaded not guilty in federal court for a second time to manslaughter in the fiery deaths of 34 people trapped below deck on his burning vessel three years ago off Southern California. A federal grand jury issued a new indictment last...
Police: No powder in envelope reported by candidate’s office
FILE - Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. The Board of Supervisors in rural Cochise County in southeastern Arizona on Monday, Oct. 24 were debating a hand count of all ballots in the midterm election. A federal judge in August dismissed a lawsuit by Lake and Mark Finchem, Republican nominee for secretary of state, to require the state's officials to count ballots by hand in November because of unfounded claims of voting machine problems. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona’s secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona’s secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Minnesota DFL, GOP lawmakers elect new party leaders
(KSTP) – Minnesota state lawmakers voted in new party leaders on Thursday for the 2023 legislative session. Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis was elected as the Senate majority leader for Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin shared this statement as part of the announcement:. “Congratulations to Senator...
Kansas board recommends ending Native American mascots
The Kansas State Board of Education on Thursday recommended that the state’s public school districts eliminate Native American mascots and branding to reduce their harmful impacts on students. The board approved a motion making a “strong recommendation” that Kansas public K-12 nontribal schools retire Native American-themed mascots and branding...
Iowa Board of Regents approves nursing program at Univ. of Northern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Board of Regents approved a proposal from the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) in Cedar Falls to proceed with the planning, development and implementation of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. UNI President Mark Nook says campus leadership will work to...
