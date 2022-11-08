ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Lobo men’s basketball starts regular season with a victory over Southern Utah

By Van Tate
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YV9VO_0j3BMeRh00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team started their season with an 89-81 victory over Southern Utah Monday night. The game challenged the Lobos as the Thunderbirds, out of the WAC, proved to be a tough and determined opponent. The Lobos got 24 points from Jamal Mashburn Jr. and 23 points from Jaelen House.

Story continues below:

The dynamic backcourt leaders picked up where they left last season to lead the Lobos. Wichita State transfer forward Morris Udeze scored 14 points in the win. “We adjusted well. We started throwing the ball inside, moving the ball side to side,” said Lobos head coach Richard Pitino. “So, a lot of good things, and then I thought house and Mash made big-time plays at the end. I thought Donovan Dent and Jay Allen-Tovar, and even KJ was, terrific off of the bench, and so was Birima. So, it was a great team win.”

Southern Utah was led by Tevian Jones 28 points. Jones shot 50 percent from the three-point line, making 6 of 12 shots. He kept Southern Utah in the game down the stretch, allowing his team to try and win as they would make it a one-possession game more than once. Rebounding was an issue for the Lobos last season. They lost the battle on the boards Monday night 40-38. “They were a team that we knew wanted to give up a lot of threes, and we knew that they were going to be long rebounds, but we weren’t able to get those,” said Mashburn. “So, we just got to clean those up.” The Lobos will host South Alabama Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Udeze and House lead UNM Lobos to win over South Alabama

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball got solid contributions in the frontcourt as well as the back to beat South Alabama 80-74 Friday night. Morris Udeze had his best game in a UNM Lobos uniform as he scored 11 first-half points and finished with 21 points and 7 rebounds in the game. Forward Josiah Allick […]
MOBILE, AL
golobos.com

Lobos Down South Alabama 80-74 For Second Win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team picked up its second win of the season with an 80-74 victory over South Alabama on Friday night at The Pit. The Lobos (2-0) held off the Jaguars (1-1) at the end of a back-and-forth second half to remain unbeaten on the season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State volleyball champions crowned on Saturday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school volleyball season wrapped up on Saturday. The state championships took place at the Rio Rancho Event Center, and the day was filled with plenty of excitement. Defending champion and top seed La Cueva put their undefeated record on the line against second ranked Las Cruces. The Bulldawgs were […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 13

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The postseason is in full swing and top seeds are making their 2022 playoff debut. Here is how Friday’s action unfolded. In a district 2/5 rematch, Farmington made the trip down to Albuquerque to take on second ranked La Cueva. The Bears won this matchup 62-19 two weeks ago, and dominated even […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo basketball adds nationally ranked recruit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the signing period for high school athletes beginning on Wednesday, the UNM basketball team added some talent. Dallas, Texas native Jadyn Toppin joins the Lobos after a star-studded high school career. The 6’9″ forward is nationally ranked as one of the top 60 players according to Maxpreps. “We are excited about […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Chilly start, clouds increase ahead of next storm

Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to cold temperatures once again as many areas are below freezing. Albuquerque dipped below freezing for the third straight morning. We’re seeing clouds arrive from the west ahead of our next storm system. We’ll also see much stronger wind gusts this afternoon over southern New Mexico with gusts over 35 mph. It’ll hele warm our temperatures to near average. Highs will approach 60° in the ABQ metro and points east. Southern NM could climb into the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies. Later tonight, we’ll begin seeing some wintry weather near the Four Corner/northern mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 3-6″+ of snow could fall through Monday morning. So plan accordingly if you live near Santa Fe and Las Vegas as the commute could be a little slower.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Frigid start to the weekend

Bundle up this morning as temperatures are feeling more like January! Wind chills are in the single digits across the northern mountains. More hard freezes extend all the way down into Texas. We’re seeing some clouds move across the northern half of the state this morning. They won’t do much today, other than decorate our skies with nice sunrises. High temperatures will rebound some this afternoon with highs around 50° for the ABQ metro, middle 50s for Roswell, and upper 40s for Santa Fe. This is still nearly 10° below average. Our skies become mainly clear later this afternoon, giving way to another very cold night.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Artisan Market is back in Albuquerque and bigger than ever

Artisan Market is back in Albuquerque and bigger …. Artisan Market is back in Albuquerque and bigger than ever. Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center. Healthcare provider “Western Sky Community Care” gave out 300 grocery bags to families at the Mesa Verde Community Center. The grocery bags were filled with ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal and with gift cards for turkeys.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sights and Sounds: Hot Flash Glass hosts tinted glass class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hot Flash Glass, an Albuquerque business located near San Mateo and Indian School holds weekly classes. Co-owner Linda Guernsey says they hold various classes Wednesday through Saturday for anyone interested in creating beautiful glasswork. Mrs. Guernsey and her husband have been running the shop for over 20 years and are always […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New ranger station in Jemez Ranger District

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Jemez Ranger District has a new ranger station. The new building is located right off Highway 4 in Jemez Springs. It’s surrounded by red rock canyons and cottonwoods. The old facility was built in 1966, south of Soda Dam. Officials say by 2007, it was obsolete and showing its age. The […]
JEMEZ SPRINGS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy