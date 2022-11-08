Lobo men’s basketball starts regular season with a victory over Southern Utah

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team started their season with an 89-81 victory over Southern Utah Monday night. The game challenged the Lobos as the Thunderbirds, out of the WAC, proved to be a tough and determined opponent. The Lobos got 24 points from Jamal Mashburn Jr. and 23 points from Jaelen House.

The dynamic backcourt leaders picked up where they left last season to lead the Lobos. Wichita State transfer forward Morris Udeze scored 14 points in the win. “We adjusted well. We started throwing the ball inside, moving the ball side to side,” said Lobos head coach Richard Pitino. “So, a lot of good things, and then I thought house and Mash made big-time plays at the end. I thought Donovan Dent and Jay Allen-Tovar, and even KJ was, terrific off of the bench, and so was Birima. So, it was a great team win.”

Southern Utah was led by Tevian Jones 28 points. Jones shot 50 percent from the three-point line, making 6 of 12 shots. He kept Southern Utah in the game down the stretch, allowing his team to try and win as they would make it a one-possession game more than once. Rebounding was an issue for the Lobos last season. They lost the battle on the boards Monday night 40-38. “They were a team that we knew wanted to give up a lot of threes, and we knew that they were going to be long rebounds, but we weren’t able to get those,” said Mashburn. “So, we just got to clean those up.” The Lobos will host South Alabama Friday.

