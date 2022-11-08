Read full article on original website
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced finalists for Grinch Contest
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced the following individuals as finalists for its Grinch Contest to kick-off a Very Merryville Christmas. They are DeAnn Davison, Downtown Maryville; Julie Godsey, Nodaway County Services for the Developmentally Disabled; Cindy Lemar, North Star Advocacy Center; Philip Pohren, Eugene Field Elementary Parent Teachers Organization and Kirby Sybert, Maryville Elks Lodge 760 and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Maryville extends time for yard waste burning
The City of Maryville, by ordinance, has identified three periods a year for burning yard waste. Those periods are between April 1 and April 14, July 17 and July 31, October 24 and November 6 from dawn until dusk or as modified or extended by city council based primarily on weather conditions.
Eagles to serve Hunters’ Breakfast
A Hunter’s Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 am, Saturday, November 12 at the Eagles, 29997 US Highway 71, Maryville. There will be free coffee. The menu is pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage and bacon. Cost is $8 a plate. A percentage of funds go to Adopt-A-Family.
Teams compete at state cross country
Nodaway Valley, North Nodaway, Maryville and Platte Valley had runners participate at State in Columbia on November 5. Platte Valley girls brought home the first place team trophy.
