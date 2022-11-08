Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker jokes that he hopes Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira ‘never come back the same’ after UFC 281
Robert Whittaker will be watching UFC 281 closer than most. This weekend’s return to Madison Square Garden showcases the middleweight division as two of MMA’s very best strikers collide with the grandest prize on the line. Reigning UFC champion Israel Adesanya seeks out his sixth title defense along with a little redemption against former kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
Daniel Cormier changes tune on Jon Jones' return at heavyweight: 'He's so talented that he'll be OK'
Daniel Cormier believes that, despite Jon Jones’ long layoff, he could capture the UFC heavyweight title. However, that’s not what Cormier initially thought about his arch rival. Prior to heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s title-unification bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January, Cormier said Jones would lose to both due to the time away and weight difference.
Dustin Poirier says UFC 281 fight against Michael Chandler ‘a bit personal, but just business’ (video)
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will finally face off in a much-anticipated fight at UFC 281. UFC 281 has all the makings of a major showcase with plenty of big fights across the card. Even with two championships prepared for the evening, fans have their eyes on the battle between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. These two men have a reputation for action and are the perfect pairing to produce a “Fight of the Year” candidate. Poirier is coming off the longest time of his career and is ready to get back in there for what should be a fan-friendly affair.
MMAmania.com
Video: Alex Pereira’s sister proves she’s just as savage as her brother in violent KO clip
Alex Pereira will attempt to capture the UFC middleweight title when he collides with reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the Brazilian’s sister and fellow GLORY kickboxing veteran, Aline Pereira, nestled comfortably in the front row cheering him on.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Weird Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose World Title
That would have been different. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape for more than two years now and there is nothing to suggest that he is going to be falling from the top anytime soon. WWE has built Reigns up into an all time star and it is not clear who can take one or both World Titles from him. It seems WWE might have had a plan to have him drop one in a bit of a messy way.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists
Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video
Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
Comments / 0