Before heading out of town, think Great Bend businesses first
Years ago, retailers in Great Bend wanted to find a way to encourage shopping local for the holidays before the mad-Christmas rush. In a way to highlight the local options before citizens go out of town, Explore Great Bend Month was born in the month of November. There are 29...
Larned's water tower lighting is Nov. 24
The second annual Water Tower Lighting in Larned is scheduled for Nov. 24 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. The lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Those in attendance will have a chance to visit with Santa and warm up with hot cocoa.
'Pints & Politics' on Monday in Great Bend
This is not your regular stuffy political event! With the elections over and candidates chosen, we invite Chamber members and guests to join us for the second Barton County Pints & Politics on Monday, November 14th at Dry Lake Brewing, 4:30pm - 6:30pm. Pints & Politics brings the business community...
Great Bend Chamber hosting 'Shop Talk in 60'
The holidays are coming and unfortunately it won't be "business as usual." Business owners are having to be creative and are often left scratching their heads as this 2022 holiday season will be full of rising prices, shipping delays, help wanted signs, etc. Join us for 60-minutes of idea sharing,...
Creativity on display during Festival of the Trees
The annual Festival of the Trees fundraiser silent auction is underway at the Arc Thrift Shop in downtown Hays, showcasing incredible creativity that results in Christmas decorations featuring an array of bold colors and dramatic themes. Funds from the event will go toward the ARC Park, 3300 Hillcrest Drive, where...
Great Bend Community Theatre play Nov. 17-20
Online ticketing starts Sunday Nov. 13. Show Dates: Nov. 17 - 19 at 7:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m. Matinee Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. At the Crest Theatre in Great Bend.
Barton Ag Instructor: Frugal vs. cheap in agriculture
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 8, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the rainfall we received wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and it will take exceptional amounts of precipitation to improve conditions. In this area, we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. Exceptional drought is in southern Stafford County and most of Pawnee. If this continues, it will be in Western Barton County next week. For comparison, this is worse than 2012 and it is not even close. The six to ten-day outlook (November 15 to 19) indicates a 91 to 100% chance of below normal temperatures and a chance of normal to slightly below normal precipitation. The precipitation we did receive does help the wheat that’s already emerged hang on and should help the wheat that hasn’t yet merged or sprouted come up. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 17 to 23) indicates a 60 to 70% chance of continuing below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Not what anyone wants to hear.
Great Bend Fire Dept. responds to garage fire
The Great Bend Fire Department “B” Shift responded to a garage fire in 2600 block of Gano Street at 2:26 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. No injuries were reported. The garage was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. GBFD was assisted by the...
Installation underway for Great Bend’s automated water reading meters
Work is underway on the installation of automated meter reading for Great Bend’s water meters. Zenner USA has started drilling holes in the meter lids to install antennas for the Automated Meter Infrastructure (AMI). The $2.46 million project will provide technology to more accurately read meters and avoid the...
Schlessiger continuing to learn before joining Barton commission
Tricia Schlessiger will not officially be sworn into the Barton County Commission until January, but that has not stopped her from logging some hours on county-related business. Before and after the August primary, Schlessiger has attended meetings and done her research. With the win in Tuesday's general election, she's ready to get to work.
McKinney shares friend’s Aster Estates story during special month
When Frank McKinney learned in April last year that Aster Estates was about to open, he knew he found the answer for his friend, Scott Thein. As a result, Thein was the first resident of Aster Estates, the home-plus residence at 155 NW 10th Ave, just north of the city limits on McKinley.
Great Bend High School Theatre presents fall play this weekend
Great Bend High School Theatre will present its Fall Play, "The Norse Mythology Ragnasplosion" by Don Zolidas, Nov. 11-13 at the GBHS Auditorium, 2027 Morton Street. Holly Johnson, GBHS theatre teacher and director, describes the show as a "hilarious representation of Norse mythology that will provide a fun night of laughs and ridiculousness."
A salute to all those who served on this Veterans Day!
Eagle Radio and Great Bend Post would like to say thank you on this Veterans Day to all those men and women who have bravely served our country.
Goal survey leads Great Bend school board to dream of better district
No one can see the future, but maybe they can shape it. That was the goal of Monday's special USD 428 Board of Education Meeting. Kansas Association of School Board Field Specialist Sue Givens and the board reviewed results from a recent survey issued by the district. The goal, Givens said, was to use that information to shape the district in the future.
Barton Fire District No. 1 receives grant from State Fire Marshal's office
Following Wednesday's regular Barton County Commission meeting, the commission entered right into a meeting for Fire District No. 1. Fire Chief Doug Hubbard presented on two grants the department recently received. The first was for $15,000 and a new washing machine. "The grant was actually two parts," Hubbard said. "The...
Kan. school resource officer reports crash that injured teen
BROOKVILLE - A 16-year-old rural Saline County girl suffered injuries when a pickup she was driving rolled near Brookville Wednesday morning. The Saline County Sheriff's Office didn't find out about the accident until the Ell-Saline School Resource officer reported hearing of it, according to Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse McOwen. That report was made at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
No. 5/4 Gorillas Top Tigers in Season Finale
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg State became the third MIAA school to complete a perfect regular season since the 11 conference-game model was adopted in 2014, joining Fort Hays State and Northwest Missouri State, by topping Fort Hays State 35-14 on Saturday (Nov. 12). The Gorillas moved to 11-0 and prepare for the NCAA playoffs, while the Tigers finished their season at 3-8. Fort Hays State produced the first score with a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. Jack Dawson scrambled along the right sideline and dove for the pylon on a 10-yard run, putting the Tigers up 7-0 after a 12-play, 67-yard drive. The Gorillas responded with a 12-play drive of their own, going 59 yards to pick up a 2-yard touchdown run by Caleb Lewis. Both drives chewed up over 12 total minutes on the clock and the score was knotted at 7-7 after one quarter.
