Knoxville, TN

WATE

Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend experience the history of East Tennessee when Fort Dickerson Park transports visitors back to the days of the American Civil War. The Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, November 12th and from 11am until 4:30pm on Sunday the 13th. Activities will include period authentic camping sites, infantry drilling with rifle firing demonstrations, ladies period fashions, battle reenactments, cannon firings, and a salute to all veterans including an American flag retirement ceremony.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
LENOIR CITY, TN
WATE

Seven people escape house fire on Clintwood Way

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A structure fire damaged a home on Clintwood Way early Sunday morning, according to the Pigeon Forge Fire Department. Pigeon Forge Fire responded to the structure fire on the 3000 block of Clintwood Way near a lot. Crews said they found the home to be 65 percent involved.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Historical Market honors Rick-R-Tone Records

A new Tennessee state historical marker has been unveiled in Johnson City. The site marks the former home of Rich-R-Tone Records, described by the city as the first record label in the world dedicated to Bluegrass music. Historical Market honors Rick-R-Tone Records. A new Tennessee state historical marker has been...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck

More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Roads closed near the Great Smoky Mountains

WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Service announced several road closures near the area Sunday morning. The U.S. Highway 441 and Newfound Gap Road between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, N.C. were closed due to ice and snow this morning. NPS announced roads were now open to the public.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount County

Yassin’s Falafel House has become a popular place to get delicious falafel, shawarma, Gyro and more at their two locations in Downtown Knoxville and Cedar Bluff. Now, the business is expanding its reach outside of Knoxville. Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount …. Yassin’s Falafel House...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville military families receive playhouses for kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No shortage of cheers and smiles out in the parking lot near the Habitat for Humanity Restore in West Knoxville as the kids wait for a big surprise. “We usually build great big houses that we sell,” Knoxville Habitat for Humanity (HFH) President and CEO...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanBuzz

As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric

Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville's Veterans Day Parade shines amid the rain

The 97th Knoxville Veterans Day Parade wrapped up just before noon Friday amid rainfall yet many still came out to show their support and appreciation to those who served. WATE Midday News. Knoxville’s Veterans Day Parade shines amid the rain. The 97th Knoxville Veterans Day Parade wrapped up just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Peak IV Hydration Opens at 906 Sevier Avenue

While his ultimate dream of owning a stand-alone IV Center may have not been fully formulated when he played outside South Knoxville Elementary as a child, with yesterday’s opening of Peak IV Hydration just a half block up the street, Cory Maples has come full circle. The new business places him in the center of the part of town where he grew up and he’s happy to bring his idea home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Answering the call: Knoxville veterans continue public service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Answering the call to serve. For four Knoxville first responders, answering that call has spanned a lifetime. We caught up with Knoxville Fire Department’s Captain Freddie Franklin and firefighter Jonathan Scott as well as Knoxville Police Department’s Sergeant Nelson Hamilton and Captain John Kiely. Four men, who before answering the call to serve their community, served their country.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Road Trippin' in Monroe County, Tennessee: The Lost Sea

​MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Lisa McClung talks about the Lost Sea Adventure is a magical guided tour of the caverns and is a three quarters of a mile round-trip walk on wide sloping pathways. After experiencing the historical and rare formations of the cavern, you will arrive at the bottom of the cave and take a boat ride on The Lost Sea, America’s Largest Underground Lake.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

New River Highway wildfire reported being 75% contained

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire started burning 100 acres near New River Highway in Anderson County, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map. The wildfire map shows the fire as currently being active as of 10:10 p.m. According to the TN Division of Forestry wildfire map, the fire is 75% contained as of 4:03 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

