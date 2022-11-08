Read full article on original website
WATE
Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend experience the history of East Tennessee when Fort Dickerson Park transports visitors back to the days of the American Civil War. The Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, November 12th and from 11am until 4:30pm on Sunday the 13th. Activities will include period authentic camping sites, infantry drilling with rifle firing demonstrations, ladies period fashions, battle reenactments, cannon firings, and a salute to all veterans including an American flag retirement ceremony.
Veterans share special bond of service and music at Knoxville Bojangles
A group of East Tennessee veterans stay connected by playing music together in a very unique setting. Every man in the ensemble has served in the Navy, Army or Marine Corps. Their stage? A Bojangles in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
WATE
"Support your veterans. They're always in need," Veterans celebrated in Morristown with annual parade
Over 3,000 veterans call Hamblen County home and the rain didn't hold anyone back from celebrating them in Morristown Friday night. “Support your veterans. They’re always in need,” …. Over 3,000 veterans call Hamblen County home and the rain didn't hold anyone back from celebrating them in Morristown...
WATE
Seven people escape house fire on Clintwood Way
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A structure fire damaged a home on Clintwood Way early Sunday morning, according to the Pigeon Forge Fire Department. Pigeon Forge Fire responded to the structure fire on the 3000 block of Clintwood Way near a lot. Crews said they found the home to be 65 percent involved.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 11-13
There are some free events to attend this weekend, including events that honor the U.S. military.
WATE
Historical Market honors Rick-R-Tone Records
A new Tennessee state historical marker has been unveiled in Johnson City. The site marks the former home of Rich-R-Tone Records, described by the city as the first record label in the world dedicated to Bluegrass music. Historical Market honors Rick-R-Tone Records. A new Tennessee state historical marker has been...
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
WATE
Roads closed near the Great Smoky Mountains
WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Service announced several road closures near the area Sunday morning. The U.S. Highway 441 and Newfound Gap Road between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, N.C. were closed due to ice and snow this morning. NPS announced roads were now open to the public.
WATE
Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount County
Yassin’s Falafel House has become a popular place to get delicious falafel, shawarma, Gyro and more at their two locations in Downtown Knoxville and Cedar Bluff. Now, the business is expanding its reach outside of Knoxville. Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount …. Yassin’s Falafel House...
WATE
Knoxville military families receive playhouses for kids
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No shortage of cheers and smiles out in the parking lot near the Habitat for Humanity Restore in West Knoxville as the kids wait for a big surprise. “We usually build great big houses that we sell,” Knoxville Habitat for Humanity (HFH) President and CEO...
As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric
Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
WATE
Knoxville's Veterans Day Parade shines amid the rain
The 97th Knoxville Veterans Day Parade wrapped up just before noon Friday amid rainfall yet many still came out to show their support and appreciation to those who served. WATE Midday News. Knoxville’s Veterans Day Parade shines amid the rain. The 97th Knoxville Veterans Day Parade wrapped up just...
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
insideofknoxville.com
Peak IV Hydration Opens at 906 Sevier Avenue
While his ultimate dream of owning a stand-alone IV Center may have not been fully formulated when he played outside South Knoxville Elementary as a child, with yesterday’s opening of Peak IV Hydration just a half block up the street, Cory Maples has come full circle. The new business places him in the center of the part of town where he grew up and he’s happy to bring his idea home.
WATE
Answering the call: Knoxville veterans continue public service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Answering the call to serve. For four Knoxville first responders, answering that call has spanned a lifetime. We caught up with Knoxville Fire Department’s Captain Freddie Franklin and firefighter Jonathan Scott as well as Knoxville Police Department’s Sergeant Nelson Hamilton and Captain John Kiely. Four men, who before answering the call to serve their community, served their country.
WTVC
Road Trippin' in Monroe County, Tennessee: The Lost Sea
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Lisa McClung talks about the Lost Sea Adventure is a magical guided tour of the caverns and is a three quarters of a mile round-trip walk on wide sloping pathways. After experiencing the historical and rare formations of the cavern, you will arrive at the bottom of the cave and take a boat ride on The Lost Sea, America’s Largest Underground Lake.
WATE
New River Highway wildfire reported being 75% contained
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire started burning 100 acres near New River Highway in Anderson County, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map. The wildfire map shows the fire as currently being active as of 10:10 p.m. According to the TN Division of Forestry wildfire map, the fire is 75% contained as of 4:03 p.m.
