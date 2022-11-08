Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Jefferson City police say they arrested a man Monday on accusations that he shot at another driver.

Officers were sent to the road rage call a little before 9 p.m. on Highway 54 near Ellis Boulevard. The 911 caller said multiple shots had been fired at them during a road rage incident as they entered the city limits on Highway 54, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a news release. The caller was unsure if their vehicle had been hit but reported no injuries.

Police stopped a suspect vehicle and found a 9 mm handgun, the release says. The driver admitted to firing a shot into the air, saying he was being run off the road, police say.

He was jailed on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

