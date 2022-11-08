Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Has Had The Least Amount of Weather Disasters of All States Since 1953
Michigan has had some well-known and unfortunate natural weather disasters over the years, most recently with the deadly tornado that made its way over Gaylord in 2022, and the Kalamazoo F3 Tornado that struck in the early 80s. But it turns out that when it comes to living in a...
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Michigan’s ‘Water Winter Wonderland’ Tags Are Subtle Tribute To Civil Rights Hero
I recently made it official and turned myself into an official Michigander. Got my new bank account up here, got my new driver's license, and even voted in the Midterm Elections. But strangely enough, the most exciting thing for me, was changing the tag on my truck - Getting rid...
Chonk Alert: These Michigan Squirrels Have Definitely Not Missed A Meal
Growing up my mom always told me you're not supposed to feed animals human food because it's not good for them. After looking at pictures posted online of some chonky squirrels on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor it definitely appears to be true. The Reddit Ann Arbor...
Who Was the First to Perform at These Popular Michigan Venues?
Depending on where you live in Michigan, you're probably within driving distance of great live music. We decided to look into 10 popular venues throughout the state and find out who had the honor of being the first to usher in a long, rich history of music. From 1929 to...
A Picture is Worth 1000 Words These Michigan Pictures Worth $31 Million
They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. These two pictures that burned up in a fire at a Michigan home are worth $31 million. The phrase "a picture is worth a thousand words" has been around since 1911. The phrase was actually plagiarized and paraphrased from a 1906 quote from Henrik Ibsen who said, "a thousand words leave not the same deep impression as does a single deed."
What Would The $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Buy You In Michigan?
To recap, we hit a world record high $2 billion haul over the weekend, and then Monday, when they were supposed to draw live on air, complications delayed it until Tuesday morning. (Those numbers, by the way, were 10-33-41-47-56, and a Powerball of 10, and I clearly did not win,...
Time Is Running Out To Update Your Regular Michigan Driver’s License
After extending the deadline due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the DHS is reminding Michigan license holders that their regular licenses must be updated for access to federal facilities. What is the deadline to update my Michigan license to the enhanced license?. The deadline for Michigan drivers or State ID...
Spectacular and Affordable Holiday Light Displays to See Across Michigan
It's that time of year when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas decorations go up, at least for some people. If you're someone who enjoys celebrating the Christmas holiday the moment that Halloween ends, you're probably thinking of all the fun celebrations that you can take part in. Baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, decorating your Christmas tree with the family, or even watching those corny yet amazing Hallmark movies. If that sounds like you, don't forget to add holiday light displays to the list!
Common Squirrel Species Found in Our Michigan Backyards
Did you know there are very common squirrel species found in our Michigan backyards? I should know, I deal with them all of the time. Not only is my neighborhood loaded with squirrels, so is my backyard. I see quite a few squirrels lurking around and making plenty of holes in my backyard. Brown squirrels, black squirrels and even a few white squirrels.
Have You Tried Michigan’s OTHER Signature Drink?
When you ask people what the signature drink of Michigan is, you're likely to get one of three answers... But what if I told you there was a frozen drink option that is not only amazing, but seemingly impossible to find on the west side of the state? It's called:
Gorgeous, Updated Cabin For Sale in St Johns, Michigan
Despite the fact that I'm not currently looking to buy a home, I'm still scrolling through Zillow as one might scroll through Facebook or Instagram. It's one of my favorite forms of "social media". Particularly, when I come across beauties like this one. Allow me to introduce you to 800...
One of Michigan’s Oldest Vineyards Now Offers Historic Train Car Airbnb Stay
The handful of times I've visited Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw I've always had an enchanting experience. The only thing that would've made it better would be not having to go home at the end of the night! That's why I'm so excited one of Michigan's oldest vineyards is offering a new and unique experience.
Cold Snap Could Make Michigan Firearm Deer Season One of the Best
It has been unseasonably warm for the 2022 archery season for Michigan whitetail deer but a cold snap this is coming could make for one of the best firearm seasons in years. The sun over the bow hunter's shoulder says it all for the 2022 archery deer season. I have hunted a lifetime in Michigan and this has been one of the consistently warmest seasons I can remember in a long time. Most deer hunters know that it's the colder temperatures that get the deer moving in their breeding cycle.
These MI Stores Have Sold $1,000,000 Powerball Winners in 2022
Lottery fever is running hot in Michigan and all across the nation right now. With the current Powerball jackpot approaching $2 billion, it's bringing out the diehards and casual gamblers alike. Everyone dreams about holding the only winning ticket when those lucky numbers are drawn. When the jackpots reach ethereal...
Did You Know You Can Cut Down A $5 Christmas Tree From These Michigan Forests?
If you listen closely, you can probably hear the faint jingling of silver bells somewhere nearby. Christmas is on the way, and while a lot of people choose to wait until after Thanksgiving to start decorating you could be rewarded for rushing the season. You have a lot of options...
Here are Michigan’s 2022 Midterm Election Results
Yesterday, November 8th, 2022, Michiganders across the state lined up to cast their vote for the midterm elections. As of right now, these are the results. We will continue to update as needed. Governor. On the ballot this year we had Gretchen Whitmer for the Democratic Party, Tudor Dixon for...
Seven Iconic Michigan Items You Could Splurge on if You Won the $1.6B Powerball
It's nice to dream. Just think of the things you could buy if you won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. Here are seven 'Pure Michigan' things you could buy with your fortune and still have a little left over. Some folks say it's a curse to win an enormous lottery...
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
Love Snow? Check Out Snowfall Rankings of Michigan Cities
It's been a very warm fall, as of writing this on November 4, 2022 it is currently sunny and 68 degrees. Fall temps have been balmy and it's been nice to enjoy the warmer temperatures, however, Michigan winter is on its way. How much snow does Michigan typically get in...
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0