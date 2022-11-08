ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

A Picture is Worth 1000 Words These Michigan Pictures Worth $31 Million

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. These two pictures that burned up in a fire at a Michigan home are worth $31 million. The phrase "a picture is worth a thousand words" has been around since 1911. The phrase was actually plagiarized and paraphrased from a 1906 quote from Henrik Ibsen who said, "a thousand words leave not the same deep impression as does a single deed."
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Spectacular and Affordable Holiday Light Displays to See Across Michigan

It's that time of year when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas decorations go up, at least for some people. If you're someone who enjoys celebrating the Christmas holiday the moment that Halloween ends, you're probably thinking of all the fun celebrations that you can take part in. Baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, decorating your Christmas tree with the family, or even watching those corny yet amazing Hallmark movies. If that sounds like you, don't forget to add holiday light displays to the list!
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Common Squirrel Species Found in Our Michigan Backyards

Did you know there are very common squirrel species found in our Michigan backyards? I should know, I deal with them all of the time. Not only is my neighborhood loaded with squirrels, so is my backyard. I see quite a few squirrels lurking around and making plenty of holes in my backyard. Brown squirrels, black squirrels and even a few white squirrels.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Cold Snap Could Make Michigan Firearm Deer Season One of the Best

It has been unseasonably warm for the 2022 archery season for Michigan whitetail deer but a cold snap this is coming could make for one of the best firearm seasons in years. The sun over the bow hunter's shoulder says it all for the 2022 archery deer season. I have hunted a lifetime in Michigan and this has been one of the consistently warmest seasons I can remember in a long time. Most deer hunters know that it's the colder temperatures that get the deer moving in their breeding cycle.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy