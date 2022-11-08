ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them

SAN JOSE, Calif. — As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side, it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year

SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos

According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foodgressing.com

California Fish Market Restaurant San Francisco [Review]

Located in the bustling North Beach area of San Francisco, also known as Little Italy, California Fish Market Restaurant serves seafood with an Italian spin in a bright and friendly environment. The owner of Pasta Pop-Up closed the restaurant during the pandemic to relaunch the space as California Fish Market...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Hailstorm reported in Oakland, South San Francisco

(KRON) — A storm hit the Bay Area early this week, causing residents of Oakland and South San Francisco to report hail on Tuesday night. You can watch a video of hail in Oakland above. The National Weather Service said it expects scattered showers in the Bay Area Tuesday night, but there is a slight […]
OAKLAND, CA
daytrippen.com

7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places

Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

ICU Units at UCSF Children's Hospitals at Capacity Due to RSV Cases

An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections are overwhelming Bay Area children's hospitals — forcing ICU units to send pediatric patients to other floors because they've reached capacity. Orange County declared a health emergency just after Halloween around its RSV outbreak in the county's pediatric...
OAKLAND, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close

Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years. Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Amancay Tapia

This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
7x7.com

5 Sound Bath Experiences in the Bay Area

Part meditation and part otherworldly nap, "sound baths" are meditation sessions that employ sounds and vibrations from crystal bowls, tuning forks, and rainforest sticks for a relaxing and healing experience. Devotees claim the benefits of sound baths include relief from chronic pain, digestive issues, stress, and depression. If this, er,...
Eater

Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year

As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
OAKLAND, CA

