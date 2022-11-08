Read full article on original website
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
Smart & Final is opening another grocery store location in the South Bay
The store is slated to open in December.
6 Of The Best Things To Do In San Francisco That Are Completely Free
While The Golden City is known for its beautiful sites and sounds, it is notoriously expensive for both visitors and locals alike. Free things to do in San Francisco are hard to come by, but it's worth exploring the city without having to break the bank. Here are the top...
San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight
San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
New York governor shades San Francisco about crime; Mayor Breed responds
"If you look at the data, we're probably pale in comparison to New York," Breed said.
Influx of children wait for ICU beds in Bay Area due to RSV
The RSV outbreak has intensified in the Bay Area, causing some pediatric intensive care units to hit their maximum capacity, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong warned.
Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them
SAN JOSE, Calif. — As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side, it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
There's A Secret Tiled Staircase In A San Francisco Garden With Breathtaking Views & It's Free
If you're looking for free things to do in San Francisco, CA where you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank, then the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps belong on your bucket list. Located in San Francisco's Golden Gate Heights Neighborhood, this community art project began in the early 2000s...
New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year
SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
sfbayview.com
Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos
According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
foodgressing.com
California Fish Market Restaurant San Francisco [Review]
Located in the bustling North Beach area of San Francisco, also known as Little Italy, California Fish Market Restaurant serves seafood with an Italian spin in a bright and friendly environment. The owner of Pasta Pop-Up closed the restaurant during the pandemic to relaunch the space as California Fish Market...
Hailstorm reported in Oakland, South San Francisco
(KRON) — A storm hit the Bay Area early this week, causing residents of Oakland and South San Francisco to report hail on Tuesday night. You can watch a video of hail in Oakland above. The National Weather Service said it expects scattered showers in the Bay Area Tuesday night, but there is a slight […]
daytrippen.com
7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places
Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
Here's how much rain fell across the SF Bay Area
A cold front dumped rain that was heavy and fierce at times, leading to some flooding on roadways.
SFist
ICU Units at UCSF Children's Hospitals at Capacity Due to RSV Cases
An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections are overwhelming Bay Area children's hospitals — forcing ICU units to send pediatric patients to other floors because they've reached capacity. Orange County declared a health emergency just after Halloween around its RSV outbreak in the county's pediatric...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close
Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years. Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.
History could be made in these East Bay elections
If Loren Taylor wins his race for Oakland mayor, it would be a historic outcome for the offices of Oakland mayor, Oakland police chief and Alameda County district attorney. Here's why.
This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
7x7.com
5 Sound Bath Experiences in the Bay Area
Part meditation and part otherworldly nap, "sound baths" are meditation sessions that employ sounds and vibrations from crystal bowls, tuning forks, and rainforest sticks for a relaxing and healing experience. Devotees claim the benefits of sound baths include relief from chronic pain, digestive issues, stress, and depression. If this, er,...
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
SFist
Most SF Museums Will Be Free the First Weekend In December, Thanks to Anonymous Donors
21 museums across San Francisco will be open to the public free of charge on the weekend of December 3, thanks to some generous, anonymous patrons of the arts who are underwriting the weekend. The Chronicle reported Monday that the SF Free Museum Weekend will be divided into two days,...
