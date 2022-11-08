ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whiskey Riff

5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters

Well, that’s the last thing you want to ever happen when you’re out in the woods. I mean, most people aren’t to fond of a singular bear charging at them, let alone FIVE heading in your direction. Grizzlies can weigh upwards of 700-pounds and are absolute killers, with a keen sense of smell, jaw-dropping speed, and fantastic hunting abilities. This video shows a mature male grizzly begins to chase of four other grizzly bears from his territory. Hunters are watching […] The post 5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
a-z-animals.com

Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?

If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It

Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MAINE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whole Herd Of Rare Piebald Deer Spotted In Wisconsin

If I was a gambling man, I would be going to buy a lottery ticket after seeing something like this. You just don’t get any more lucky. Piebald is a genetic trait in which the best explanation is that they look like they’re partly albino. Although, that’s not scientifically what is happening and you don’t get a piebald deer when a regular deer and an albino deer mate.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Hyena Save a Warthog From a Leopard

You never know what you’re getting into when you step into the wild. A shocking interaction happened between three wild animals and thanks to someone filming in the right place and right time, we’re able to witness it for ourselves. Let’s set the scene, starting with a sleeping...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Two Black Bears Have the Time of Their Lives Exploring Florida Front Porch

Last Sunday, two curious black bears were caught on a security camera stumbling around a front porch in Florida. The video starts with one bear approaching the porch by walking between two parked sedans in the driveway. Its fellow furry friend is already on the porch, causing a commotion as it knocks something over and creates a loud noise. The noise outside then causes the dogs inside to start barking.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

What animal is that? Trail cams give people deep glimpse of wildlife in woods

Animal observing at a zoo or aquarium are popular activities for many, but some have decided to take it to a new level. In spots throughout the country, people have placed trail cams deep in the woods to capture videos of animals and what they are doing. Whether animals are...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Snow Leopard Use Up Three Lives In Harrowing Cliff Fall

Watch a Snow Leopard Use Up Three Lives In Harrowing Cliff Fall. “A cat has nine lives,” goes a famous English saying describing the feline’s ability to cheat death several times. Indeed, cats can maneuver themselves out of dangerous and challenging situations without getting harmed or hurt. A...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds

Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
MARYLAND STATE
themainemag.com

On the Prowl for the Elusive Ruffed Grouse

A seasoned group of hunters and their dogs search for the ghost of the forest in Maine’s North Woods. Four English cocker spaniels are running in front of us, blurs of fur and flapping ears disappearing in the woods for a few minutes before reemerging to cross our path. The dogs appear to be following an invisible thread that weaves back and forth through the brush and bare saplings.
MAINE STATE
