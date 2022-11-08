Read full article on original website
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters
Well, that’s the last thing you want to ever happen when you’re out in the woods. I mean, most people aren’t to fond of a singular bear charging at them, let alone FIVE heading in your direction. Grizzlies can weigh upwards of 700-pounds and are absolute killers, with a keen sense of smell, jaw-dropping speed, and fantastic hunting abilities. This video shows a mature male grizzly begins to chase of four other grizzly bears from his territory. Hunters are watching […] The post 5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
a-z-animals.com
Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?
If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
Mountain Lion Ragdolls Unlucky Deer On California Front Porch
Right in your backyard (well, front yard technically) but just a little too close to home. Mountain lions or cougars are stealthy killers. Widely known for their masterful hunting abilities, they hit hard and fast going right for the kill zone every time, nailing the neck of the prey. They...
Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It
Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch an Enormous Grizzly Bear Attack a Family of Denned-Up Black Bears
Anyone who’s spent any time outside knows that Mother Nature can be brutal. Leopard seals eat penguins. Red-tailed hawks eat cottontails. Crocodiles devour wildebeests. So forth and so on. It’s the circle of life and death. But some moments of predation are more shocking than others—like this video...
Michigan Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get Either a REAL ID or an Enhanced ID Driver's License
Michigan is telling its residents that they have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID or an Enhanced ID (which is also a REAL ID) driver's license or similar document in order to fly commercially in the U.S. They will also need this to enter a federal facility to comply with U.S. Federal law.
Whole Herd Of Rare Piebald Deer Spotted In Wisconsin
If I was a gambling man, I would be going to buy a lottery ticket after seeing something like this. You just don’t get any more lucky. Piebald is a genetic trait in which the best explanation is that they look like they’re partly albino. Although, that’s not scientifically what is happening and you don’t get a piebald deer when a regular deer and an albino deer mate.
Grizzly Ambushes Mother Moose And Her Two Calves In Denali National Park
This here is an absolute killer of an animal. The ambush is a classic hunting technique used be hunters across the globe. The old “hurry up and wait” game. It involves setting up in an area where an animal is likely to pass through and waiting there quietly until that happens.
Incredibly Rare Wandering Cougar Caught on Video
"The cameras that we set-up to get footage of wolves do pick up footage of relatively cryptic wildlife in our area from time to time," researcher Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hyena Save a Warthog From a Leopard
You never know what you’re getting into when you step into the wild. A shocking interaction happened between three wild animals and thanks to someone filming in the right place and right time, we’re able to witness it for ourselves. Let’s set the scene, starting with a sleeping...
WATCH: Two Black Bears Have the Time of Their Lives Exploring Florida Front Porch
Last Sunday, two curious black bears were caught on a security camera stumbling around a front porch in Florida. The video starts with one bear approaching the porch by walking between two parked sedans in the driveway. Its fellow furry friend is already on the porch, causing a commotion as it knocks something over and creates a loud noise. The noise outside then causes the dogs inside to start barking.
WATCH: Deer Caught ‘Red-Hoofed’ on KY Doorbell Cam Snacking on Pumpkins
THE DOORBELL CAM -- A GAME CHANGER. They're kind of creepy, too. I was out with friends a couple of years ago, and they got a notification about someone at their doorstep. They didn't know who it was. It turned out to be harmless; the visitor in question was simply at the wrong house.
Is It Legal to Own a Porcupine as a Pet in Minnesota?
Over the weekend I was out in the woods for the early antlerless deer hunting season. I saw a bunch of animals, squirrels, tree frogs, a chipmunk playing at my feet, cats, a Great Gray Owl, and my favorite, a porcupine. My family has some hunting land that is the...
Huge Black Bear Appears on a Missouri Backwoods Trail Cam Video
Trail cam videos can be entertaining to watch especially when they capture the multitude of wildlife that frequent the backwoods of Missouri. A new trail cam share shows a very large visitor that wandered by. Can you say huge black bear?. This video that was just uploaded to YouTube a...
Michigan Has 2 of the Nation’s Top 10 Most Dangerous Lakes
Treacherous undercurrents, rip currents, pollution and other factors cause Michigan to be home to two of the most dangerous lakes in the United States. More than dangerous, these two lakes are also listed among the nation's most deadly. Lake Michigan. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, at least...
click orlando
What animal is that? Trail cams give people deep glimpse of wildlife in woods
Animal observing at a zoo or aquarium are popular activities for many, but some have decided to take it to a new level. In spots throughout the country, people have placed trail cams deep in the woods to capture videos of animals and what they are doing. Whether animals are...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Snow Leopard Use Up Three Lives In Harrowing Cliff Fall
Watch a Snow Leopard Use Up Three Lives In Harrowing Cliff Fall. “A cat has nine lives,” goes a famous English saying describing the feline’s ability to cheat death several times. Indeed, cats can maneuver themselves out of dangerous and challenging situations without getting harmed or hurt. A...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds
Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
themainemag.com
On the Prowl for the Elusive Ruffed Grouse
A seasoned group of hunters and their dogs search for the ghost of the forest in Maine’s North Woods. Four English cocker spaniels are running in front of us, blurs of fur and flapping ears disappearing in the woods for a few minutes before reemerging to cross our path. The dogs appear to be following an invisible thread that weaves back and forth through the brush and bare saplings.
