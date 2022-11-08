ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

Mass. LGBTQ community celebrates Healey's historic victory

The LGBTQ community in Massachusetts is celebrating Maura Healey’s election as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Healey recognized the moment at her victory party Tuesday night at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston. "I want to say something to every little girl and every young LGBTQ person out...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Taking Twitter to court

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 10. Kimberly Atkins Stohr is our host. There are still a few races pending, but now that we know most of the national electoral results, what does it all mean for Massachusetts? We break it down with our expert panel. Labor attorney...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts live election results: Middlesex and Worcester District (Eldridge v. Christakis)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Democratic Sen. James Eldridge faces a challenger for the Middlesex and Worcester District this year and is facing Republican Anthony Christakis. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries in September. Redistricting impacted the Middlesex and Worcester District,...
WORCESTER, MA
thesuffolkjournal.com

Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
BOSTON, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Owner of Dunkin’ store in Grafton resolves child labor law violations

BOSTON — A management company and its owners will pay more than $145,000 to resolve more than 1,200 violations of the state’s child labor laws at 14 Dunkin’ locations, according to Attorney General Maura Healey. The Westford Group, Inc., and its president and treasurer, Michael and Brian...
GRAFTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy