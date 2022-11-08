Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
WBUR
Mass. LGBTQ community celebrates Healey's historic victory
The LGBTQ community in Massachusetts is celebrating Maura Healey’s election as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Healey recognized the moment at her victory party Tuesday night at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston. "I want to say something to every little girl and every young LGBTQ person out...
WBUR
East Boston substation gets a ‘tentative’ go-ahead to bypass state and local environmental permits
The state body in charge of approving energy projects looks poised to allow the utility Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining environmental permits it needs for a controversial substation in East Boston. In a draft decision released this week, the state’s Energy Facilities Siting Board says it recommends approval of...
WBUR
Taking Twitter to court
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 10. Kimberly Atkins Stohr is our host. There are still a few races pending, but now that we know most of the national electoral results, what does it all mean for Massachusetts? We break it down with our expert panel. Labor attorney...
As Worcester housing crisis grows, a recommendation for inclusionary zoning with affordability requirements
Worcester Planning Board members voted unanimously to recommend the adoption of an inclusionary zoning policy to Worcester City Council at the board’s meeting on Wednesday. All the speakers at the meeting agreed that Worcester in facing a housing crisis and an inclusionary zoning policy could help address it. Peter...
Andrea Campbell becomes 1st Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell has become the first Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general. The former Boston city councilor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, defeated Republican candidate and trial attorney Jay McMahon. Campbell becomes the third woman to hold the seat in Massachusetts.
The results: See who won in Central Mass.
MassachusettsUpdated results for all races 17th Worcester District: LeBoeuf vs. Fullen State Rep. David H.A. LeBoeuf looks to be on his way to reelection. With about 95% of the vote in,...
Details on meeting between Gov. Baker and Gov.-Elect Healey Wednesday
The outgoing and incoming governors of Massachusetts will meet Wednesday afternoon at the State House in downtown Boston. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey — now the governor-elect after cruising to victory on election night — are slated to meet privately at 1 p.m. in Baker’s office, according to a media advisory issued Tuesday morning.
WBUR
BPS poised to contract again with bus vendor, despite pattern of frequent delays
Boston Public Schools will likely work with its current school bus vendor, Transdev, for at least another five years, as the company emerged as the sole bidder for the district's next contract. The school system and its bus service through Transdev have faced heavy criticism over frequent delays. The company's...
2022 Massachusetts live election results: Middlesex and Worcester District (Eldridge v. Christakis)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Democratic Sen. James Eldridge faces a challenger for the Middlesex and Worcester District this year and is facing Republican Anthony Christakis. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries in September. Redistricting impacted the Middlesex and Worcester District,...
bunewsservice.com
Jamaica Plain residents share why they voted in the Nov. 8 midterm elections
In-person voting for the 2022 midterm election is underway in Massachusetts. Residents voting in the Margarita Muñiz Academy in Jamaica Plain share their sentiments and hopes for election results. Of particular importance this year are the four questions on the ballot. Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, known as the Fair...
Massachusetts attorney general race focuses on crime, equity
BOSTON (AP) — In the race for Massachusetts attorney general voters are choosing between Democrat Andrea Campbell and Republican Jay McMahon — each hoping to break new ground while highlighting very different priorities during their campaigns. If elected, Campbell, a former Boston city councilor who ran unsuccessfully for...
NAACP Worcester branch to hold election Nov. 21
The NAACP Worcester branch will hold its biennial election of officers and at-large executive committee members from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21. The election will be conducted remotely, with ballots cast by phone or computer. All members with email addresses on file and active membership as of Oct. 21 will receive a ballot.
WBUR
How two local rabbis are thinking about education with antisemitism on the rise
Two local rabbis join us to talk about how they're educating young people with antisemitism on the rise. Amanda Beland is a producer and director for Radio Boston. She also reports for the WBUR newsroom. Tiziana Dearing Host, Radio Boston. Tiziana Dearing is the host of Radio Boston.
Campbell elected as Attorney General of Massachusetts
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is the winner over her republican opponent, Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon.
Republican lawman 'Lew' Evangelidis had lay of land Tuesday
Despite it being a great election day for Democratic candidates in the Bay State, one Republican lawman had the lay of the land. Lewis G. “Lew” Evangelidis easily won another six-year term as Worcester County sheriff. Winning by 51,486 votes (with 95% reported), Evangelidis received 162,648 votes (59%)...
thesuffolkjournal.com
Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
thegraftonnews.com
Owner of Dunkin’ store in Grafton resolves child labor law violations
BOSTON — A management company and its owners will pay more than $145,000 to resolve more than 1,200 violations of the state’s child labor laws at 14 Dunkin’ locations, according to Attorney General Maura Healey. The Westford Group, Inc., and its president and treasurer, Michael and Brian...
Former Boston nurse flies across country to deliver her baby at Brigham and Women’s
Despite living three thousand miles away, a mother-to-be knew there was only one place to bring her daughter into the world. Katie Shields, a former nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, flew from San Diego to Boston to deliver the baby at her former workplace. Catalina Brigham Shields was...
WBOC
Proposed Sports Complex On Hold
Results from Tuesdays election show the majority of voters are against funding the complex with public money. 52% of voters in Worcester County voted against Question A.
Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
