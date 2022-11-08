HYANNIS -- For the second year in a row, the Monomoy High field hockey team will be in the Division 4 Final Four. The No. 4 Sharks clinched the spot by defeating No. 5 Lynnfield, 2-0, on Friday afternoon. They say "if it ain't broke don't fix it" and the Sharks, led by...

HARWICH, MA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO