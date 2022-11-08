ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD still searching for suspect in ‘intentional’ apartment crash

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D42R9_0j3BHMZg00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is still searching for a man accused of deliberately crashing a vehicle into an apartment building and seriously injuring a man late last week. William Earl Crayton Jr., 31, is wanted on two outstanding warrants: one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and one count of Aggravated Assault of a Deadly Weapon. Now a police report has revealed that the motive for that crash may have been jealousy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8311_0j3BHMZg00

According to court documents, on November 4, OPD officers as well as paramedics were called to La Promesa Apartments Del Sur in the 1000 block of W. Monahans Street to investigate a “major crash”. At the scene, investigators found multiple damaged vehicles, “heavy” damage to the front of an apartment home, and a man pinned against a wall by a Cadillac SUV. The 26-year-old victim was later diagnosed with a broken leg and arterial damage to that same leg.

Officers learned the victim was walking out the front door of the apartment when Crayton intentionally drove the SUV directly at him, pinning him against the wall. Investigators said the victim is currently in a relationship with Crayton’s ex-girlfriend and Crayton’s family members later told police that shortly after the crash, Crayton called and said that he’d stolen the SUV and “ran it into a house after seeing something happen”. He reportedly said he would pay for the damages to the vehicle and then hung up.

Investigators said Crayton’s 24-year-old ex-girlfriend, her mother, and Crayton’s two young children, ages one and three,  were displaced from the home after firefighters told officers they feared the apartment would collapse. The victim’s took to social media shortly after the crash and asked for help to locate the man they say destroyed their home.

Anyone with information about where Crayton may be found is asked to call OPD or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Woman wanted in connection with 2021 death of motorcyclist

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Dannia Fuentes-Munoz has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.  A warrant was issued for Fuentes-Munoz in December of last year in connection with a crash on July 4, 2021, that left one person dead. According to a Texas […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two arrested on drug charges

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two men earlier this week with the help of a confidential informant. Karis Reeves and Miguel Vidal have both been charged with suspicion of Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.  According to an affidavit, on November 8, detectives with OPD’s Intelligence Division, aided by a confidential […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting common law wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man armed with a knife was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly forced his way into an apartment and assaulted his common law wife of six years. Yasel Fuentes, 37, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation. According to an affidavit, on November 6, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
Talk 1340

A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck

A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of slapping victim who tried to prevent car theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman who allegedly forced Midland Police officers to break a car window because she refused to listen to their commands to exit was arrested earlier this week. Sara Garcia, 29, has been charged with Robbery, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Trespassing.  According to court documents, on November 8, officers responded to a […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two former Midland Christian administrators arrested on new charges

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Midland educators were arrested today on a warrant, jail records show. Dana Ellis and Jared Lee have both been charged with Failure to Make a Required Child Abuse Report with Intent to Conceal.  The two were previously arrested in February along with three other Midland Christian School administrators after investigators with […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS searching for semi tied to deadly hit and run crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Highway Patrol is asking for help from the community to identify a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit and run crash Wednesday afternoon.  According to a news release, the crash happened around 12:32 p.m. on SH 176, about 15 miles east of Andrews. Investigators said a red […]
ANDREWS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Midland Crime Stoppers Needs Help Identifying Shopping Suspects

MIDLAND – Midland Police need help identifying a suspect who has been accused of stealing from shoppers in the Permian Basin and Big Country. On Wednesday, a picture circulated around social media from Midland Crime Stoppers on one of the suspects. According to the post, the woman in the picture and two others have been targeting shoppers, mainly older women, and stealing their wallets and purchasing gift cards with the victim's credit cards.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD saves teen following overdose, older brother arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier this month, officers with the Odessa Police Department saved the life of a 14-year-old boy who reportedly overdosed on fentanyl laced pills; investigators said the teen’s older brother supplied the drug. Angel Ramos, Jr., 18, has been charged with Endangering a Child, a state jail felony. According to an affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Employee accused of threatening customer with firearm at drive-thru window

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An altercation at a local restaurant’s drive-thru window ended with the arrest of a Kentucky Fried Chicken employee earlier this month. Nicholas Frieson, 21, has been charged with Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on November 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the KFC […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Lubbock man in stolen truck tries to cash fraudulent check, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record.  According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged with trying to use credit cards from lost wallet

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Bastrop man was arrested in Midland this week after investigators said he allegedly tried to use credit cards that didn’t belong to him. Logan Reese Crosby, 32, has been charged with Credit Card Abuse, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest.  According to an affidavit, on November 8, officers with […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting father, 74, amid argument about money

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his 74-year-old father earlier this year. Cory Bryce Horrell, 29, has been charged with two counts of Injury to an Elderly Person.  According to an affidavit, on July 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man killed in Tuesday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A pedestrian killed Tuesday evening has been identified as Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland. Around 7:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120. Investigators said Meza was walking north on FM 715 and failed […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Kentucky man dies in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland County Wednesday killed a Kentucky man. A semi was traveling south on FM 1788. Gavin Sexton, 23, was traveling north on FM 1788 approaching traffic at a standstill. Sexton failed to control his speed and swerved to the left into oncoming traffic. He hit then hit the semi head-on.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy