CoinTelegraph

Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
u.today

Bitcoin May Revisit $10,000 for Worse Reason Than FTX Downfall: Bloomberg's Chief Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
tokenist.com

Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
u.today

BTC Suddenly Plunges Below $20,000, SHIB Accepted at 5-Star Dubai Luxury Hotel, Ripple Rejects BitBoy as Director: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly plunges below $20,000. Here’s why. Yesterday, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, dropped below the psychologically important $20,000 level, reaching an intraday low of $19,559 on the Bitstamp exchange. According to Coinglass data, the market saw $112.83 million worth of crypto liquidated in one hour alone, with long positions accounting for 94.94% of the wiped-out positions. The most likely reason for the plunge is cryptocurrency contagion caused by the uncertainty of crypto exchange FTX following its recent spat with Binance. As reported by U.Today, Binance CEO CZ revealed that the company decided to sell all of its FTT tokens following rumors that Alameda Research, a firm closely tied to FTX, had financial troubles.
u.today

$1 Billion Worth of Dogecoin Moved in Recent Days as Speculation Remains

dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
cryptopotato.com

Binance is Highly Unlikely to Complete FTX Rescue Deal: Report

Binance may be about to withdraw from its agreement to financially support its rival exchange. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is reportedly ready to back out of a deal to rescue FTX only a day after announcing its buyout deal. A review of FTX’s financials has apparently led...
cryptoslate.com

Nearly 20K Bitcoins moved to Binance from FTX over 48 hours

Nearly 20,000 Bitcoins were moved from FTX to Binance within the last two days, increasing the latter’s total Bitcoin holdings to over 640,000. Meanwhile, FTX’s holdings currently stand at 6,000 BTC as of Nov. 8, compared to 80,000 BTC at the start of 2022. FTX reserves. FTX kept...
u.today

Doge Founder Slams Shiba Inu, Here's What for This Time

u.today

Breaking: FTX Allegedly Stops Processing Withdrawals

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has allegedly stopped processing withdrawals. Earlier today, social media users started complaining about not being able to withdraw their crypto for a couple of hours. This came amid speculation about FTX's alleged financial troubles that took a toll on cryptocurrency prices this Tuesday. On Monday, FTX CEO...
u.today

Bitcoin May Hit $100,000 One Day, DOGE Creator Says, But There's a Catch

