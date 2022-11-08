Read full article on original website
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Dogecoin Outpaces Bitcoin and Ethereum Amid Musk’s Twitter Takeover
The Fed’s announcement of a fourth rate hike this year impeded the growth of the usual weekly leaders BTC and ETH. Crypto markets continued to see green for the second week running. In a typical week, market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) set the pace for everyone else,...
u.today
Bitcoin May Revisit $10,000 for Worse Reason Than FTX Downfall: Bloomberg's Chief Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
u.today
BTC Suddenly Plunges Below $20,000, SHIB Accepted at 5-Star Dubai Luxury Hotel, Ripple Rejects BitBoy as Director: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly plunges below $20,000. Here’s why. Yesterday, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, dropped below the psychologically important $20,000 level, reaching an intraday low of $19,559 on the Bitstamp exchange. According to Coinglass data, the market saw $112.83 million worth of crypto liquidated in one hour alone, with long positions accounting for 94.94% of the wiped-out positions. The most likely reason for the plunge is cryptocurrency contagion caused by the uncertainty of crypto exchange FTX following its recent spat with Binance. As reported by U.Today, Binance CEO CZ revealed that the company decided to sell all of its FTT tokens following rumors that Alameda Research, a firm closely tied to FTX, had financial troubles.
u.today
$1 Billion Worth of Dogecoin Moved in Recent Days as Speculation Remains
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
bitcoinist.com
FTX Disaster Doesn’t Scare Cathie Wood’s ARK As They Buy $21 Million Coinbase COIN
FTX, with all the bad publicity attached to the beleaguered crypto exchange, is sending shivers down the spines of investors and traders. Many people in the crypto space are now bracing for more bad news to come out of the Binance-FTX drama. Now, Wednesday’s rapid decrease in the share price...
cryptopotato.com
Binance is Highly Unlikely to Complete FTX Rescue Deal: Report
Binance may be about to withdraw from its agreement to financially support its rival exchange. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is reportedly ready to back out of a deal to rescue FTX only a day after announcing its buyout deal. A review of FTX’s financials has apparently led...
cryptoslate.com
Nearly 20K Bitcoins moved to Binance from FTX over 48 hours
Nearly 20,000 Bitcoins were moved from FTX to Binance within the last two days, increasing the latter’s total Bitcoin holdings to over 640,000. Meanwhile, FTX’s holdings currently stand at 6,000 BTC as of Nov. 8, compared to 80,000 BTC at the start of 2022. FTX reserves. FTX kept...
u.today
Ripple CTO Explains What Will Happen to Dave Portnoy’s Bitcoin in Case of FTX Bankruptcy
In a recent tweet, American internet celebrity Dave Portnoy expressed his concerns about what would happen to his Bitcoin holdings that are stored on the FTX exchange. Portnoy asked whether he would still be able to access his cryptocurrency if the embattled cryptocurrency exchange ended up going bankrupt. David Schwartz,...
u.today
Doge Founder Slams Shiba Inu, Here's What for This Time
u.today
Breaking: FTX Allegedly Stops Processing Withdrawals
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has allegedly stopped processing withdrawals. Earlier today, social media users started complaining about not being able to withdraw their crypto for a couple of hours. This came amid speculation about FTX's alleged financial troubles that took a toll on cryptocurrency prices this Tuesday. On Monday, FTX CEO...
u.today
Bitcoin May Hit $100,000 One Day, DOGE Creator Says, But There's a Catch
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
dailycoin.com
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Backs Coinbase as Rival Exchanges Binance & FTX Join Forces
Ark Investment Management, the investment firm run by Cathie Wood, has doubled down on its Coinbase bet and will be buying more COIN shares as competitors Binance and FTX prepare to join forces. Ark Invest Backs Coinbase. The three funds under Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest announced that it would be...
Binance is walking away from its deal to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsed FTX crypto exchange, citing issues 'beyond our ability or control to help'
Crypto exchange Binance walked away from a deal to acquire rival FTX, reports said Wednesday. The issues at the exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried "are beyond our control or ability to help," Binance said. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said FTX asked for help amid a "significant liquidity crunch". Binance stepped...
