Florida State

housebeautiful.com

A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist

When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
WASHINGTON, DC
livingetc.com

The world's 10 best minimalist houses that are full of design ideas rather than stuff

Of all the trends to be peaking in interiors right now - from green marble veining to dark brown living rooms to curved kitchen islands - minimalism is the one I'm most excited for. It's creeping into every design, its tendencies being felt in more and more homes around the world. And it's making decor a much calmer thing to think about.
Architectural Digest

Step Inside the Tribeca Loft of Design Dealer Hugues Magen

“It’s sort of a communion,” says Hugues Magen, examining the contents of his Tribeca living room—the largest existing dining table (nearly 12 feet long) by French designer Charlotte Perriand, an original Kangourou armchair by Jean Prouvé, a carved-wood Punu mask, a garbage drawing by American artist Mike Kelley. “In order to communicate with each other, they have to have a certain degree of what I call a vibrational aesthetic.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Hirshhorn Museum Names Architects for Final Phase of Major Revitalization Plan

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., has tapped Selldorf Architects and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for a historic modernization of the interior of its Gordon Bunshaft–designed main building and plaza. This will be the largest renovation of the museum in its history, with upgraded galleries and public spaces among the planned additions. Work is expected to begin in 2025 and could keep the museum closed for two years. “Art making has changed dramatically since our opening in 1974, and the Hirshhorn’s annual attendance has increased 40% in the past five years,” museum director Melissa Chiu said in a statement, “In response...
WASHINGTON, DC
yankodesign.com

This transparent glamping pod rotates 360° for a luxurious panoramic view of your surroundings

The term “living in a bubble” may be associated with being disconnected from the harsh realities of the world, but in this case, it’s actually a good thing! The Living O’Pod is an experimental pod house that promotes a better lifestyle through the integration of nature into the home’s design. Designed for two people to comfortably stay in, the pod is shaped like a transparent bubble that sits amongst the wilderness, with a design so minimal, it puts its surroundings front and center. The two-story pod comes with a steel frame as its main structure, and glass panels all around, almost like a glass igloo. While this undeniably does a number on resident privacy, its remote location itself gives you the solitude you need to live with absolute transparency. The obvious benefit? Incredible lighting, stellar views, and probably the best sunrises and sunsets you could enjoy within the comforts of your bed!
mydesignagenda.com

Black And Gold Design Trends | Meet Bold And Modern Pieces

Black And Gold Design Trends are a versatile colour combination that lends itself to a lot of different design styles and is capable of making your home look and feels exclusive. Black and gold are generally identified as a luxurious colour combination, and it’s certainly setting the bar when it comes to interior decor at the moment.
Fortune

The former CEO of fitness bike maker Peloton will now be selling rugs

Peloton bikes were all the rage during the pandemic, making cofounder and then CEO John Foley a billionaire. And then, after people began venturing outside their homes again, Peloton struggled to keep its mojo. Earlier this year, Foley left the company, losing 87% of his wealth on paper by the...
Curbed

Mr. and Mrs. Powledge Renovate Their Dream House

From the May 10, 1971, issue of New York Magazine. This article was featured in Reread: Real Estate Mania, a newsletter miniseries that resurfaces classic stories of ever-rising rents, the next hot neighborhood, and some truly nightmarish living situations from the New York archives. Sign up here to read them all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

