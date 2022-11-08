The term “living in a bubble” may be associated with being disconnected from the harsh realities of the world, but in this case, it’s actually a good thing! The Living O’Pod is an experimental pod house that promotes a better lifestyle through the integration of nature into the home’s design. Designed for two people to comfortably stay in, the pod is shaped like a transparent bubble that sits amongst the wilderness, with a design so minimal, it puts its surroundings front and center. The two-story pod comes with a steel frame as its main structure, and glass panels all around, almost like a glass igloo. While this undeniably does a number on resident privacy, its remote location itself gives you the solitude you need to live with absolute transparency. The obvious benefit? Incredible lighting, stellar views, and probably the best sunrises and sunsets you could enjoy within the comforts of your bed!

1 DAY AGO