Kansas City, MO

NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers to ‘SNF’ in Week 11

 5 days ago

The NFL on Tuesday flexed in the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers contest for the Sunday night game in Week 11.

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game got flexed out of that spot, sliding to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff slot on CBS.

NBC owns the “Sunday Night Football” package with a recurring kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs travel to Los Angeles for the second meeting of the season between the teams. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers in Week 2, 27-24.

Heading into Week 10, one game separates the Chiefs (6-2) and Chargers (5-3) in the AFC West.

Meanwhile, the Steelers come out of their bye last in the AFC North with a 2-6 record. The Bengals (5-4) are chasing the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) for the division lead.

