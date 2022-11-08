Read full article on original website
CBS News
Florida picks up the pieces after Nicole kills at least 4 and leaves 'unprecedented' damage to Daytona-area coastline
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.(CNN) -- As Nicole threatens the Carolinas and Virginia on Friday with tornadoes and flooding, Floridians are picking up the pieces after the storm killed at least four people and ripped apart buildings with its dangerous storm surge and powerful winds. In Volusia County, Florida, at least 49...
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Strong winds and heavy rain are spreading across portions of the east coast of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State.
Click10.com
Here is what’s closed, canceled, or open due to Hurricane Nicole
With the impending hurricane impacting Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures on Wednesday while some will remain open. Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday. All before and after-school activities are also canceled,...
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
Subtropical Storm Nicole updates: Could make landfall as a hurricane in Florida
NEW YORK — A number of severe weather alerts are now in effect along Florida's east coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole makes its way toward the Sunshine State. The National Weather Service has warned that Nicole could be as strong as a hurricane when it arrives in eastern Florida late Wednesday.
click orlando
Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
wmfe.org
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuations, shelters, sandbags and school closures announced in Central Florida
This live story is being updated throughout the day. It was updated most recently at 5:00 p.m. with new information on Orange County Public Schools, shelters, and Volusia evacuations and curfew. Volusia County has issued an evacuation order for certain areas along the coast and announced a curfew for Wednesday...
Storm churning in Atlantic likely to hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane, could impact Georgia
A subtropical storm in the Atlantic is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane and impact Florida’s coast as well as possibly part of Georgia’s coastline. Subtropical Storm Nicole is currently a few hundred miles east of Florida’s coast. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App...
wogx.com
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how the...
Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities
Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country, with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
34 Counties Now Under a State of Emergency
Biggest Threat is Coastal Flooding Along Florida's East Coast
Miami Weather: Nicole to bring gusty winds, heavy rain
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole. At 7 a.m., it was located about 385 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas. Nicole is moving west-northwest at 8 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph. Nicole is expected to transition to a tropical storm on Tuesday and begin strengthening. It is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east coast of Florida. A Hurricane Watch, a Tropical Storm Warning, and a Storm Surge Watch remain in effect for...
CBS News
First Alert Weather: Red Alert issued as remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through Tri-State Area
NEW YORK -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are moving through the Tri-State Area this weekend. CBS2's First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert. Check this live blog for updates. Nicole remnants cause rain, some flooding in Tri-State Area. Heavy rain made for a tricky evening commute...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
CBS News
