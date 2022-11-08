ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Click10.com

Here is what’s closed, canceled, or open due to Hurricane Nicole

With the impending hurricane impacting Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures on Wednesday while some will remain open. Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday. All before and after-school activities are also canceled,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Democrats retain control of Senate with Nevada victory

Democrats will continue to control the Senate following the 2022 midterm elections, after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday was projected by CBS News to win a tight reelection race against Republican Adam Laxalt. Her victory gives Democrats 50 seats in the 118th Congress. Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking...
NEVADA STATE
wogx.com

County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how the...
Orlando Weekly

Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities

Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country,  with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Nicole to bring gusty winds, heavy rain

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole. At 7 a.m., it was located about 385 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas. Nicole is moving west-northwest at 8 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph. Nicole is expected to transition to a tropical storm on Tuesday and begin strengthening. It is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east coast of Florida. A Hurricane Watch, a Tropical Storm Warning, and a Storm Surge Watch remain in effect for...
MIAMI, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

CBS News

