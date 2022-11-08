ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

pissant71
5d ago

Pulling for Duarte!!! He’s a man that represents everyone. Fair & open minded, cares about his community.

SFGate

'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races

LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California's midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Baños Enterprise

Elections update: Begonia, Valadao, Soria increase leads, Gray narrows gap with Duarte

As of the latest unofficial election results update on the Merced County Elections website posted at 5:08 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Los Banos City Council District 2 candidate Douglas Begonia, Jr. School Board Area 7 candidate Dayna Valadao have increased their leads over the incumbents. In addition, as of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, according to the California Secretary of State's (S.O.S.) website in the 27th Assembly District race, Esmeralda Soria has also increased her lead over Mark Pazin, while Adam Gray has narrowed the vote gap as he trails John Duarte in the 13th Congressional District contest.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Unsettled California races could tip US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CalMatters

California election drama may be yet to come

After months of anticipation and buildup, California's general election came and went — and so far, things don't look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country's direction have yet to be decided.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Newsom wins California's Governor Race: 2022 Election Results

The Associated Press has called the race for California Governor. Gavin Newsom has locked in another four years as California's governor. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom won a decisive blowout in 2018, then beat back a recall attempt last September by a nearly identical margin. As he pursues a second and final four-year term, Newsom faces Brian Dahle, a Republican legislator from rural Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

California Election Results | U.S. House & Senate Races

Track live election results for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives contests in California. California voters are casting two ballots for U.S. Senate to decide which candidate will serve the remainder of Vice President Kamala Harris's term and also the next full term in Congress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that's far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

