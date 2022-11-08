ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Santa Fe Reporter

City of Santa Fe: Downtown Fire Under Investigation

The Santa Fe Fire Department responded yesterday afternoon—at approximately 12:40 pm—to a structure fire on Otero street near Paseo de Peralta. According to a city news release, the event was a “first alarm fire” requiring three fire engines/ladder trucks, a Rescue Engine, two medical units, battalion chiefs and a training captain. Here are some photos. Both the Santa Fe Police Department and the Fire Department’s Prevention Office are investigating the fire, the cause of which remains undetermined. The structure that burned was an unoccupied commercial building under renovation—the former McKee Office Building whose owners hope to turn into a downtown hotel. Developer and partial owner Marc Bertram tells the Santa Fe New Mexican he thinks the fire could have been started by an unhoused person camping in the building. “We have had constant problems with people, specifically in the building that caught fire, ever since we started demolition on it,” Bertram told the paper. “They will sneak in there and they’ll camp out in there…we’re in the process of sort of tearing it apart, so it’s wide open.” He said the fire could push the project back by six months. SFPD last summer arrested and charged Oryan Yazzie with arson and burglary in the same vicinity, following a fire they say he set at La Casa Sena; that case remains pending following a psychiatric evaluation of Yazzie to determine his competency to stand trial.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Over 50 illegal immigrants rescued from Albuquerque stash house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homeland security rescued more than 50 illegal immigrants from a stash house in Albuquerque, including small children that were being held for ransom. Investigators say they were crammed into this tiny apartment on Palomas Drive SE near Trumbull and Zuni. They say they were tipped off by Phoenix police, who got a call […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sunport preps for renovation construction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations at the Sunport are getting underway. Airport officials say temporary walls will start going up this week around the old Tia Juanita’s Restaurant on the third floor. The plans include moving the TSA checkpoint and adding a food court in that old space. A bulk of the work on the $85 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Family’s possessions stolen during overnight Albuquerque stay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everything a young family owned was gone in seconds. The couple just had a baby and were moving from Arizona to Missouri, when they stopped in Albuquerque for the night. Kara Carlund and her fiancé can’t believe they’ve lost everything. They stopped in Albuquerque Wednesday night when thieves took off with their U-Haul […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show

Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police search for teen accused in shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 18-year-old Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on multiple charges. APD says officers responded to a crash near Lomas Blvd. and 2nd St. They say all three people in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of its work to reduce car thefts across the city, the Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers they could be in trouble for leaving their cars idling as it is against the law. With cooler weather approaching, some drivers have admitted to warming up their vehicles in the morning – […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday

Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift …. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift from community. Navajo Nation elects new president. Navajo Nation elects new president. New therapy dog joins Rio Rancho Police Department. New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Early voting numbers, Stolen U-Haul, Calm weather, Celebrating art, Toy drive

[1] November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers – Election Day is Tuesday. Nearly 437,000 people have already cast their ballot or voted absentee in New Mexico. The Secretary of State’s Office said nearly 225,000 early votes came from Democrats, while 152,000 were Republicans. Around 55,000 declined to state a party affiliation, while 2,900 were libertarian and 1,700 were designated as other. Saturday was the last day to vote early. Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in Pajarito Mesa murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man responsible for a murder in the south valley. On October 27, deputies responded to a car fire on the Pajarito Mesa where they found 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez dead near a burning SUV after being shot multiple times. Detectives say 23-year-old Carlos Enrique […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

