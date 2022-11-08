Read full article on original website
City councilor wants investigation of Albuquerque pandemic book
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis is calling for a formal investigation into a book commissioned by the city, chronicling the mayor’s handling of the pandemic and racial tensions of 2020. It comes as we are getting a look at just how much the city shelled out for the book “City at the […]
Santa Fe Reporter
City of Santa Fe: Downtown Fire Under Investigation
The Santa Fe Fire Department responded yesterday afternoon—at approximately 12:40 pm—to a structure fire on Otero street near Paseo de Peralta. According to a city news release, the event was a “first alarm fire” requiring three fire engines/ladder trucks, a Rescue Engine, two medical units, battalion chiefs and a training captain. Here are some photos. Both the Santa Fe Police Department and the Fire Department’s Prevention Office are investigating the fire, the cause of which remains undetermined. The structure that burned was an unoccupied commercial building under renovation—the former McKee Office Building whose owners hope to turn into a downtown hotel. Developer and partial owner Marc Bertram tells the Santa Fe New Mexican he thinks the fire could have been started by an unhoused person camping in the building. “We have had constant problems with people, specifically in the building that caught fire, ever since we started demolition on it,” Bertram told the paper. “They will sneak in there and they’ll camp out in there…we’re in the process of sort of tearing it apart, so it’s wide open.” He said the fire could push the project back by six months. SFPD last summer arrested and charged Oryan Yazzie with arson and burglary in the same vicinity, following a fire they say he set at La Casa Sena; that case remains pending following a psychiatric evaluation of Yazzie to determine his competency to stand trial.
Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
New veteran center opens permanent location in Southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Veterans in Albuquerque now have a new place to find housing, jobs, and more. The nonprofit Heroes Walk Among Us opened its doors 14 years ago in Rio Rancho. They have now moved to a permanent location in Southeast Albuquerque. Shane F. D’Onofrio is the founder of Heroes Walk Among Us and is […]
Man who died in Albuquerque officer-involved shooting identified
No officers were injured in the incident.
Over 50 illegal immigrants rescued from Albuquerque stash house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homeland security rescued more than 50 illegal immigrants from a stash house in Albuquerque, including small children that were being held for ransom. Investigators say they were crammed into this tiny apartment on Palomas Drive SE near Trumbull and Zuni. They say they were tipped off by Phoenix police, who got a call […]
Sunport preps for renovation construction
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations at the Sunport are getting underway. Airport officials say temporary walls will start going up this week around the old Tia Juanita’s Restaurant on the third floor. The plans include moving the TSA checkpoint and adding a food court in that old space. A bulk of the work on the $85 […]
CABQ considering end of ‘Zero Fare Pilot Program’
Councilors will vote on the new version of the bill at a later meeting.
Family’s possessions stolen during overnight Albuquerque stay
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everything a young family owned was gone in seconds. The couple just had a baby and were moving from Arizona to Missouri, when they stopped in Albuquerque for the night. Kara Carlund and her fiancé can’t believe they’ve lost everything. They stopped in Albuquerque Wednesday night when thieves took off with their U-Haul […]
APD Citing Drivers For Warming Up Their Cars
The Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers not to leave their cars unattended while warming up
Hard landing knocks out power in Rio Rancho Sunday morning
KRQE reached out to Rio Rancho police for more information about the landing but did not hear back.
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show
Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
Albuquerque Police search for teen accused in shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 18-year-old Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on multiple charges. APD says officers responded to a crash near Lomas Blvd. and 2nd St. They say all three people in the […]
Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of its work to reduce car thefts across the city, the Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers they could be in trouble for leaving their cars idling as it is against the law. With cooler weather approaching, some drivers have admitted to warming up their vehicles in the morning – […]
Albuquerque speed camera shut down for incorrectly citing drivers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has shut down one of its speed cameras near Coors and Fortuna after being up for less than a month after it was citing drivers who didn’t deserve to be ticketed. The city’s plan was to slow drivers down going over the 45-mile-per-hour limit going northbound on Coors, but some […]
Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday
Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift …. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift from community. Navajo Nation elects new president. Navajo Nation elects new president. New therapy dog joins Rio Rancho Police Department. New...
KRQE Newsfeed: Early voting numbers, Stolen U-Haul, Calm weather, Celebrating art, Toy drive
[1] November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers – Election Day is Tuesday. Nearly 437,000 people have already cast their ballot or voted absentee in New Mexico. The Secretary of State’s Office said nearly 225,000 early votes came from Democrats, while 152,000 were Republicans. Around 55,000 declined to state a party affiliation, while 2,900 were libertarian and 1,700 were designated as other. Saturday was the last day to vote early. Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Suspect arrested in Pajarito Mesa murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man responsible for a murder in the south valley. On October 27, deputies responded to a car fire on the Pajarito Mesa where they found 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez dead near a burning SUV after being shot multiple times. Detectives say 23-year-old Carlos Enrique […]
Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque
The man was booked into the Metro Detention Center.
