ACPL Employee Receives Award For Library At Home Services
Peg Heinze, outreach specialist for the Allen County Public Library’s Library at Home program, has been awarded the 2022 John Philip Excellence in Outreach Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. This award honors the dedication and tireless work of bookmobile and outreach service leaders and is...
Nebraska Neighborhood Mural Dedication
The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, city officials and Nebraska Neighborhood leaders held a dedication ceremony for a mural at 1804 W. Main St. The Nebraska Neighborhood mural is on the east façade of 1804 W. Main St. This piece was designed to embody and celebrate the Nebraska Neighborhood’s rich history. Themes incorporated into the work include Kekionga Baseball team, The Wayne Knitting Mills, Camp Allen, Jaenicke Gardens, and Swinney Park. The muralist was chosen through an open call for artists.
Griefsgiving To Be Held Nov. 12
The holidays can be a time fraught with emotions for those grieving the death of a loved one. Sometimes, grief isn’t acknowledged, which compounds those hard emotions. And grieving people can feel lost in a time that’s all about happy family gatherings. There may be a lack of motivation to carry on with holiday traditions or keeping up with expectations—all common feelings around this time of year when coping with grief.
H2Oh!
If you’re looking for an excellent choice to wet your whistle, you should try the water produced by the Three Rivers Filtration Plant. At its annual conference this week, the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water chose Fort Wayne as the best-tasting water in the State. It’s the second time...
LC Nature Park Founder Named Sagamore Of The Wabash
John Brooks, founder of LC Nature Park and chairman of the board of Brooks Construction Company, Inc., received the Sagamore of the Wabash award on Oct. 12 for his efforts in preserving Indiana’s natural landscape and contributions to building the state’s road infrastructure. The award is one of...
Energy Assistance Program Resumes
Brightpoint’s winter Energy Assistance Program has resumed for eligible households in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Whitley counties. The Energy Assistance Program (EAP) helps pay a portion of a household’s heating bills during the winter months. In 2021-2022, Brightpoint helped 7,973 families with their utility bills. This year, help is available for a portion of a household’s water and wastewater bills. Eligible households receive the EAP benefit one time per heating season. The program runs through May 15, 2023, or until funds run out.
Annual Holiday Service & Tree Lighting
The 37th annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting is at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Baker Street Train Station, 221 W. Baker St. in downtown Fort Wayne. This annual event features guest speakers, a performance by the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir and the symbolic lighting of an evergreen tree with twinkling lights memorializing and honoring those who have passed on. The origins of Stillwater Hospice’s annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting ceremony go back to 1985, the year our agency began offering Medicare-supported hospice services to the community. It is a special program designed to honor our departed loved ones during one of the most cherished holiday seasons. It is our hope that this event will bring back wonderful memories of days past and hope and love for the future.
November Worship & Events
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819. Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Free Prenatal & Infant Care Directories
The latest edition of the Prenatal & Infant Care Resource Directory is now available for free to the public and organizations that serve low-income and vulnerable residents. Free, printed copies of the directory are available for pick up by filling out the request form at www.SJCHF.org/directories. A pdf copy of the directory is also available on that same web page.
Celebrating 50 Years Of Making Arts Accessible To All
Audiences Unlimited, Inc. (AUI) is celebrating 50 years of enriching the lives of people with limited access to the arts in Allen County and the surrounding region. Through a wide range of programming, AUI is opening the door to meaningful experiences with the performing arts for diverse audiences and inspiring others to value a rich quality of life for all people.
Salamonie Lake’s Senior Monday Luncheon
The monthly Salamonie Senior Monday Luncheon will be held at noon, Nov. 7, at Salamonie Lake’s Interpretive Center. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend. Retired Saint Francis professor Larry “Doc” Wiedman has been a woodcarver for over 40 years. Trained as a marine biologist and paleontologist, he brings a unique perspective to the critters and natural objects he creates.
Margaret “Peg” Marie Minick, 65
Margaret “Peg” Marie Minick, 65, of Fort Wayne passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a caring wife, daughter, sister, stepmother, and friend. Born April 15, 1957 to the late John and Dorothy Hanley in Albany, NY. After graduating high school, Peg served abroad in the U.S. Navy as a Chief Master-at-Arms. Peg was a sassy soul who had a passion for traveling, cats, flowers, crocheting, woodworking, and puzzles. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; step-daughters, April (Chad) Resor and Angie Tacker; sister, Barb (Bob Bauerle) Hanley; and brother, John (Sherry) Hanley. Peg was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mike and Jeff Hanley; and sister, Patricia Hanley. A Memorial Service was held on, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Inurnment followed in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org.
Families Fight Hunger On National Family Volunteer Day
Volunteer Center will observe its first annual recognition of “National Family Volunteer Day” on Saturday, November 19th from 10 am to noon by partnering with Project 216 to assemble meals for Ukraine refugees at Waynedale UMC, 2501 Church Street. Ellen Mann is the Event Development Specialist for Project...
It’s Important To Make Your Vote Count On Nov. 8 ~ Voice Of The Township
Two important days for all Americans will be upon us shortly. These are Election Day on Tuesday, November 8 and Veterans Day on Friday, November 11. On Election Day, we can express our gratitude for the freedom and privilege we have to cast our vote; and on Veterans Day we honor those who fought to ensure our right to vote.
World Planting Day Celebrated Locally!
The local Stories & Exploring program celebrated World Planting Day on Tuesday, October 25th, as part of The Celebrate Series! This program was developed by Speaks for Trees and More Founder, Sarah Maloy, as a PK – Early Elementary monthly event, and was recently hosted in partnership with Allen County Parks Educator, Jeff Ormiston, at a county park. It is designed to bring awareness to a noteworthy holiday that relates to nature, earth, and our environment. Families participate in stories, hands-on activities, and a hike that connects to the theme of the program.
Family History Month At ACPL With Genealogy Programs
Throughout the month of October, the Allen County Public Library’s Genealogy Center is celebrating Family History Month (October) with an array of genealogy programming open to the community. “Family History Month is a time for all of us to reflect upon our families, their history, and their stories. It...
Famous Civil War Nurse To Be Honored
There are many famous people buried in Lindenwood Cemetery 2324 W. Main Street but maybe not with full military honors like Mrs. Eliza E George. She was Fort Wayne’s noted Civil War nurse, better known as “Mother George” who died of typhoid fever in 1865. Known as...
Two Local Churches Add Community Recreation ~ Community Spotlight
Holy Scripture Lutheran Church on Kinnerk Road recently realized a vision come true. Plans for a community walking path that have been in the works since prior to COVID, came to fruition fulfilled by a dedication ceremony on Sunday, October 16th. The pause in construction caused by the pandemic also...
October 21, 2022 – Local Ads
LOCATION: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Ft Wayne, IN, 46809. DATES: November 4th (This is a week early to allow prep for Christkindlmarkt on Saturday, Nov. 12.) COST: $12.00 adults, $6.00 children. DETAILS: All you can eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service...
City’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program Open
The Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services began accepting applications for the City of Fort Wayne’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program on October 11. This program offers qualified households a grant to make accessibility improvements to their homes. Qualified applicants must have a household that includes a person with a...
The Waynedale News
Fort Wayne, IN
