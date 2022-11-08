ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transit officer wounds suspect after woman shot, killed

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia transit officer shot and wounded a suspect after a woman was shot and killed on a street in south Philadelphia, authorities said.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot about 10 times just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center about a half-hour later.

Two Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officers on regular patrol at the nearby Ellsworth-Federal Station of the Broad Street Line heard the gunfire and rushed up to street level, a SEPTA spokesperson told WCAU-TV.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said they saw a man suspected to have been the gunman jump into a car and drive, and when he ditched the car about two blocks away an exchange of gunfire ensued with at least one of the SEPTA officers.

Police said the 41-year-old suspect was hit twice and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was later listed in stable condition. Police said a weapon was recovered and an arrest was made.

The shooting came a day after gunfire killed a man and wounded a teenager on a SEPTA train on the Broad Street Line north of the center of the city.

CBS Philly

Teen charged for fatally shooting man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager has been charged for fatally shooting a man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, the Philadelphia Police Department said on Wednesday. Rasheed Born, 16, has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Semaj Cherry on Monday. Cherry was shot 11 times as the subway on the Broad Street Line was pulling into Fairmount Station. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Authorities said Born targeted Cherry. Police said Born also shot another teenager during the incident. The 16-year-old was placed in stable condition at the hospital. There were at least 12 people on the train at the time of the shooting. Police said nobody else was injured. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Man shot 6 times, killed in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 41-year-old man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North 25th Street around 2 p.m.Police say he was shot six times in the chest and left side. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:48 p.m.Authorities say an arrest was made and the gun was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 teens charged in beating death of elderly man due in court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  A preliminary hearing is scheduled for two teenagers charged in the traffic cone beating death of an elderly man in North Philadelphia on Monday. Richard Jones, 15, and Gamara Mosley, 14, face charges in the brutal beating that happened back in June. Authorities say the teens were captured on surveillance video beating 73-year-old James Lambert with a traffic cone on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Mr. Lambert died the day after the attack. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man recently exonerated for murder turns himself in for deadly shooting in Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who was recently exonerated for murder has turned himself in for a deadly shooting in Philadelphia. Police say 32-year-old Jahmir Harris turned himself into police on Friday. He was wanted for a homicide in Overbrook where a 50-year-old man was shot in the back of the head. The shooting happened at North 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue on Sept. 5. Police say after the shooting, Harris' vehicle was last observed traveling eastbound, but they did not say what they believe his alleged role was.  Harris was released from prison last year after prosecutors helped overturn his conviction in an unrelated murder from 2012. He had been sentenced to life without parole in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Louis Porter. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, in 2018 the Philadelphia County District Attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit started reviewing that case. The District Attorney's Office said it found evidence in the case had been improperly withheld from his trial lawyers, including evidence that pointed to an alternate suspect. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shot in the head, man found dead in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA- A 55-year-old man was found shot dead with a gunshot wound to the head and Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood Tuesday night at around 8:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene of the crime on the 4700 block of Alcott Street, they found fifty-five-year-old Thomas Hennessy with a single gunshot wound to the head, covered in blood, lying on the ground, and a wheelchair nearby. No arrests have been made in this incident and police are asking anyone with information to call. The post Shot in the head, man found dead in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

