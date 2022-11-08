Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World Welcomes Justin Trudeau to the Werkroom — Watch Trailer

Justin Trudeau in the Drag Race werkroom? How aboot that!

The Prime Minister of Canada is one of several special guests appearing in the just-released trailer for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World , premiering Friday, Nov. 18 at 9/8c on WOW Presents Plus.

Brooke Lynn Hytes will serve as the show’s host, judging alongside Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor

We also have a full list of the season’s guest judges: singer Anjulie, writer/producer (and Brad Goreski’s hubby!) Gary Janetti, Canada’s Drag Race choreographer Hollywood Jade, fashion icon Jeanne Beker, TV host/producer Joe Zee, Drag Race All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change, Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 winner Priyanka, and activist/filmmaker Sarain Fox.

Nine queens from across the globe are convening in Canada for this competition: Anita Wigl’it ( Down Under Season 1), Icesis Couture ( Canada’s Drag Race Season 2), Kendall Gender ( Canada’s Drag Race Season 2), Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11 and All Stars 6 ), Rita Baga ( Canada’s Drag Race Season 1), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11 and All Stars 6 ), Stephanie Prince ( Canada’s Drag Race Season 2), Vanity Milan ( Drag Race UK Season 3), and Victoria Scone ( Drag Race UK Season 3).

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World , then drop a comment with your thoughts. Which queen(s) are you already rooting for?