ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World Welcomes Justin Trudeau to the Werkroom — Watch Trailer

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcLpr_0j3B9oqB00

Justin Trudeau in the Drag Race werkroom? How aboot that!

The Prime Minister of Canada is one of several special guests appearing in the just-released trailer for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World , premiering Friday, Nov. 18 at 9/8c on WOW Presents Plus.

Brooke Lynn Hytes will serve as the show’s host, judging alongside Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor

We also have a full list of the season’s guest judges: singer Anjulie, writer/producer (and Brad Goreski’s hubby!) Gary Janetti, Canada’s Drag Race choreographer Hollywood Jade, fashion icon Jeanne Beker, TV host/producer Joe Zee, Drag Race All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change, Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 winner Priyanka, and activist/filmmaker Sarain Fox.

Nine queens from across the globe are convening in Canada for this competition: Anita Wigl’it ( Down Under Season 1), Icesis Couture ( Canada’s Drag Race Season 2), Kendall Gender ( Canada’s Drag Race Season 2), Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11 and All Stars 6 ), Rita Baga ( Canada’s Drag Race Season 1), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11 and All Stars 6 ), Stephanie Prince ( Canada’s Drag Race Season 2), Vanity Milan ( Drag Race UK Season 3), and Victoria Scone ( Drag Race UK Season 3).

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World , then drop a comment with your thoughts. Which queen(s) are you already rooting for?

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

The Good Doctor: Brandon Larracuente Promoted to Series Regular

At least one of St. Bonaventure’s first-year interns will be putting down roots in San Jose. The Good Doctor has elevated Brandon Larracuente to series-regular status, TVLine has learned. The promotion comes just four episodes after he was introduced as surgical resident Dr. Danny Perez, and ahead of the ABC medical drama’s landmark 100th episode (airing Monday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c). As of press time, Savannah Welch, who plays fellow first year Danica Powell, remains a recurring player. First introduced in the Oct. 10 episode “Change of Perspective,” Perez is described as “strikingly handsome with a natural, easy charm.” He is someone...
TVLine

Aaron Carter, Singer and Reality Star, Dead at 34

Aaron Carter, singer, reality star and the brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, died Saturday. He was 34. Carter was found dead at his house in Lancaster, Calif., TMZ first reported. Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting that a male had drowned in a bathtub. Law enforcement told the publication that there is currently no evidence of foul play.
LANCASTER, CA
TVLine

Nick Carter Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Brother Aaron: 'Now You Get a Chance to Finally Have Some Peace'

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is paying tribute to his late brother Aaron, who tragically died Saturday at his home in California. In a touching post on Instagram, Carter wrote, “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

Yellowstone Stars Drop Hints About the 'Difficult Position' That Gives Season 5 a 'Really Different Kayce and Monica'

Season 5 of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone will begin anything but typically for embattled marrieds Kayce and Monica, portrayers Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille tell TVLine. For once, Tate’s folks aren’t at odds or dealing with kidnappers or ranch invaders.  Nope, when the first two of the 14 (!) episodes debut on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 8/7c, “it starts off happy, which is strange,” Asbille admits. “But you see a really different Kayce and Monica by the end of the season, with a whole new sense of purpose.” Adds Grimes: “Something that happens early on once again puts us in a really difficult...
TVLine

NCIS: LA Star Laughed for 20 Seconds When We Asked This Burning Question

NCIS agent: “Federal agents!” Suspect across the street: [Does double-take, turns and runs] Agent, sighing: “Why do they always run?” The scene above was from ~275 of the 307 episodes that CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles has aired to date. And the question, NCIS agent, perhaps isn’t, “Why do they always run?” but “Why do I always announce myself from 50 feet away?” The other day, I brought that question to NCIS: LA vet Daniela Ruah, who happened to direct exactly such a scene for the episode that aired Nov. 6…. TVLINE | Dani, I’ve got to ask you this. Tell me the truth. Why do you...
TVLine

Tulsa King Premiere Recap: Will You Go Another Round With Stallone Drama?

Paramount+’s Tulsa King debuted this Sunday with two episodes, the first of which is “Go West, Old Man,” an eventful premiere that acquaints us with Mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi as he establishes a new criminal organization in the titular Oklahoma city. Dwight (played by Sylvester Stallone) starts us off with an opening monologue played over his character prepping for release from a Pennsylvania prison. His voice weary but his tone even, he describes the monotony of his 25-year sentence in solid detail. Every new thought crashes into the rear of the one before it, his ruminations devolving into a...
TULSA, OK
TVLine

Whose Line to End After 12th Season on The CW, Says Colin Mochrie

Season 12 of the improv comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway? will be its last, according to a tweet from Colin Mochrie, one of its lead performers. “Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line,” he wrote. “In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years.” Season 11 of the revival is currently airing on The CW Friday nights at 9/8c. Its final run will mark its 12th season on The CW, but 20th overall, including six seasons on ABC and two on ABC Family. TVLine has reached out to The CW...
TVLine

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions: Here's Who's Joining Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey in the Finals

And then there were three. The semifinal round of Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions concluded on Friday, with Andrew He prevailing over Mattea Roach and Eric Ahasic to earn the third and last remaining spot in the finals. He will face off against Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey. All told, the 2022 Tournament of Champions, which kicked off on Oct. 31, featured 21 contestants, including five super-champions (Roach, Schneider, Matt Amodio, Ryan Long and Jonathan Fisher), every contestant who won four or more games since the last ToC in 2020, the winners of the the National College Championship and the Professors Tournament, and two winners of the first-ever Second Chance competition. The “best of seven” finals kicks off Monday. The first player to win three games claims the $250,000 grand prize. More from TVLineJeopardy! Reveals the 18 Almost-MVPs Returning for Inaugural 'Second Chance' TournamentJeopardy! Eyeing 'Pro-Level' SpinoffCelebrity Jeopardy!: MCU's Simu Liu Among Contestants in Mayim Bialik-Hosted Primetime EditionBest of TVLineWatch Impeachment Trial Live StreamJason Katims' Rise, Anne Heche Military Drama Get Series Orders at NBC
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Honors Late Queen Elizabeth With Jewelry On Remembrance Day: Photos

Kate Middleton, 40, used jewelry to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first Remembrance Day since her death. The Princess of Wales opted to wear the same pieces, which included a pearl necklace and dangling pearl earrings, that she wore to the Queen’s funeral in Sept., when she showed up to the Festival of Remembrance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. She paired the pieces with a black blazer and long black skirt as she walked alongside Prince William at the annual event.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Baking Show's Celeb Special, Idina Menzel Trailer and More

The Great American Baking Show is baking with star power for its holiday special this year. As seen in the above newly released trailer, Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Nat Faxon (The Conners), D’Arcy Carden (A League of Their Own, The Good Place), Joel Kim Booster (Loot, Fire Island), social media star Liza Koshy and Superbowl winner Marshawn Lynch will enter the tent for the celebrity bakers edition. The six compete to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and to take him the Star Baker crown. Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry serve as co-hosts for the special, which streams on The...
TVLine

A Christmas Story Sequel's New 'Triple Dog Dare' Revealed — Watch Video

A Christmas Story‘s Flick is finally getting his payback, 39 years after Schwartz triple dog dared him to stick his tongue to the school flagpole. In a newly released clip from HBO Max’s forthcoming movie A Christmas Story Christmas, it’s Flick who triple dog dares Schwartz to take a sled and make his way down what appears to be an abandoned (and extremely icy) waterpark slide. As Schwartz contemplates whether or not to risk his life for the sake of the dare, Flick, standing beside Ralphie and Ralphie’s son Mark, eggs him on from below.
TVLine

NBC Unveils Midseason Schedule: Magnum P.I. Eyes 'New' Night, New Amsterdam Gets Super-Sized Goodbye

NBC is the third broadcast network to unveil its midseason game plan (following Fox and ABC), and the big news is that Magnum P.I. will get a new time slot to go with its new network. The reboot, which had been airing on Friday night when CBS cancelled it last May, will shift to Sunday at 9 pm when it makes its NBC debut with Season 5 on Feb. 19. Other key takeaways from NBC’s early-2023 game plan: * Melissa Rauch’s Night Court revival will air Tuesdays-at-8 pm beginning Jan. 17. The sitcom’s special two-episode premiere will lead directly into the two-hour...
TVLine

Grey's Fall Finale Recap: Thunderbolts and Lightning, Very, Very Frightening

Sparks definitely flew in Thursday’s fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy. As an electrical storm delivered jolt after jolt to Seattle, Grey Sloan’s doctors were, ahem, charged with stitching back together the injured, all while bracing for the shock about which ABC’s promos had warned us. What was it? Read on, and we’ll discuss. ‘YOU WILL SEE GNARLY INJURIES’ | As “Thunderstruck” began, Meredith sent an email to her Grey Sloan colleagues announcing that she was leaving. How was Nick taking the news? They weren’t talking about it, Mer informed Amelia and Maggie. Lucas and Simone turned up their chemistry to 11....
TVLine

Hilary Duff Mourns Aaron Carter: 'I'm Sorry Life Was So Hard For You'

Hilary Duff has joined the sea of voices that are currently mourning the tragic loss of singer and TV personality Aaron Carter. “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the actress and singer wrote in an Instagram post. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy, did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.” Carter was found dead Saturday after police responded to a 911 call reporting a drowning in a bathtub at the star’s home in...
LANCASTER, CA
TVLine

SNL: Dave Chappelle Targets Kanye and Antisemitism in Monologue, Ignores His Year-Ago Controversy

Lorne Michaels once again turned to stand-up vet Dave Chappelle to host Saturday Night Live this week. With floundering ratings, it’s no wonder the show would reach out to Chappelle. Historically, he’s been a huge draw for the show, and his takes almost always draw headlines. (See above!) Indeed, people have been itching to hear his thoughts on Ye especially since they’re both rich, Black, and have been called out for saying inappropriate things. The largest chunk of Chappelle’s monologue on Saturday was devoted to that very topic. He starts out with a denunciation of antisemitism in all its forms, then follows...
COLORADO STATE
TVLine

SNL Video: Classic Chappelle's Show Characters Trash Talk Dragon's Court

HBO’s House of the Dragon took the note that its predecessor, Game of Thrones, had diversity issues. There are a lot more Black faces in the cast this time around. But for those who say that the show still isn’t Black enough, Dave Chappelle — who hosted Saturday Night Live this week — has you covered. The sketch starts as a simple parody of HotD: Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen (Chloe Fineman and Michael Longfellow, respectively) point out the thing about everybody’s name sounding the same and the positively exhausting amount of incest in the show. Kenan Thompson enters as Corlys Velaryon and...
TVLine

The Crown Reveals Its Biggest Shocker Yet: Prince Charles Breakdancing?!

Netflix’s royal biopic The Crown has delivered a number of stunning twists and turns across its five seasons — but nothing more jaw-dropping that what we witnessed at the end of Season 5’s fifth episode. The episode centered around Elizabeth’s eldest son and heir apparent Prince Charles (now played by The Wire alum Dominic West) trying to modernize the monarchy and doing a revelatory TV interview while also weathering a tabloid firestorm when a private phone call with his not-so-secret lover Camilla Parker-Bowles was made public. At episode’s end, Charles gave a speech in support of his Prince’s Trust charity, which...
TVLine

Dave Chappelle to Host SNL Nov. 12

Dave Chappelle is heading back to Studio 8H. The comedian is set to preside over the Nov. 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, marking his third stint as host (following previous turns in Seasons 42 and 46). Chappelle will be joined by musical guest Black Star, the Brooklyn-based hip-hop duo featuring Talib Kweli and Mos Def. After decades of releasing tracks on compilations and as digital singles, the group’s sophomore album No Fear of Time finally dropped in May. The former host of Chappelle’s Show released a Netflix short in July titled Dave Chappelle: What’s in a Name?, which was comprised of a...
TVLine

Chicago Fire Boss Teases Brett's First Post-Casey Date With...?

Breaking up is hard to do, and moving on from the heartache of it has been even more difficult for Chicago Fire‘s Sylvie Brett ever since she split up with her boyfriend Matt Casey in the Season 11 premiere. The decision to end their relationship was a tough one for Brett, who told Casey that the timing just wasn’t right, even though the two love each other. Following the breakup, the paramedic has put her focus solely into work and helping her friend Violet deal with her own tragic loss. But Brett will soon attempt to take a small step forward,...
TVLine

TVLine

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy