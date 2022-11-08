ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

National task force files enforcement actions against robocallers

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced last week the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is enforcing investigations into two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls.

“We must leave no stone unturned in our fight against unlawful robocalls,” Morrisey said in a press release. “West Virginia remains committed to making progress in combating unlawful robocalls and we will continue to cooperate with other states and national agencies to stop these illegal and obnoxious scam calls.”

The targets of the National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force investigation are Michael Lansky LLC — doing business as Avid Telecom — and One Eye LLC. The national task force is enforcing civil investigative demands (CIDs) against each entity.

The enforcement action against Avid Telecom details several instances in which the task force believes Avid Telecom knowingly accepted and routed illegal robocalls. Further, the task force believes Michael Lansky, Avid Telecom’s CEO, helped another telecom provider hide its suspect traffic.

The enforcement action against One Eye details how an individual named Prince Anand closed another voice service provider, PZ Telecommunication LLC, and became the apparent CEO of One Eye. This transition occurred after the Federal Communications Commission sent PZ Telecom a cease-and-desist letter.

Avid has refused to answer the CID and One Eye has stopped responding to the task force.

Fifty-one attorneys general participate in the national task force.

“By joining forces, I believe our coalition can achieve success in fighting illegal robocalls, work with the telecom companies and produce real results to quell these intrusions,” Morrisey said.

The task force, through evidence detailed in the enforcement actions, believes it has a reasonable basis for investigating Avid Telecom and One Eye.

Morrisey initiated discussions in 2019 with several phone companies in an effort to gain their commitment to expedite the deployment of scam blocking technology.

A short time later, he joined attorneys general from every state in reaching a bipartisan, public-private agreement that resulted in several phone companies adopting eight principles to fight illegal robocalls. The pact protects consumers and makes it easier for attorneys general and law enforcement to investigate and prosecute bad actors.

Morrisey also successfully called upon Congress to pass the TRACED Act, legislation that enables states, federal regulators and telecom providers to take steps to combat the unlawful calls.

According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. These scam calls include fraudsters posing as the Social Security Administration, Amazon and employers offering work opportunities.

Fraudsters stole an estimated $29.8 billion through scam calls in 2021. The task force is focused on shutting down the gateways that profit off this illegal scam traffic.

Morrisey offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:

  • Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
  • Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.
  • If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.
  • Contact the office’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or file a complaint at www.ago.wv.gov.

The post National task force files enforcement actions against robocallers appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Gov. Justice receives top-to-bottom report on DHHR

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) – ​On Nov. 10, Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has received the organizational review of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) conducted by the McChrystal Group LLC, of Alexandria, Va. In March 2022, Gov. Justice vetoed HB 4020, which would have split the DHHR into two different […] The post Gov. Justice receives top-to-bottom report on DHHR appeared first on The Hinton News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Attorney General Morrisey’s Mobile Office sets November Stops for Central and Southeastern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.” Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below: Nov. 1: 11:30 a.m. to...
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

Students invited to participate in annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History invite all all West Virginia students in grades K-12 to participate in the 2023 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Only one entry may be submitted per student. Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts, this year’s exhibition is a call for one-of-a-kind postcard designs illustrating your favorite West Virginia park (city, county, or state). Selected postcard artwork will later be used by the Department of Tourism to personally...
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

Utility assistance available to West Virginia homeowners

CHARLESTON, W.VA (Hinton News) — A nip in the air reminds us that winter is coming, so now is a great time for homeowners behind in their utility payments to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, the program can also cover past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, and other costs. A full list of eligible expenses is available online at www.wvhomerescue.com. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces over $1.2 million in Justice Assistance Grant awards

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine (39) projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system. Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional projects and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia. “These grant funds will open up more possibilities for the incredible men and women working...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Gov. Justice presents $100,000 check to Grant County seniors through Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition

PETERSBURG, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a celebration at Petersburg Senior Center, presenting a $100,000 check to the grand prize winners in the Senior Center Edition of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes. The Governor brought along his pet English Bulldog and sweepstakes mascot Babydog for the festivities. “You’ve led the way for all of us and I’m so thankful for the wisdom you’ve provided during these tough times,” Gov. Justice said. “We celebrate the wisdom you pass down to each and every one of us. Keep doing it.” As part of the Governor’s push to encourage West Virginians...
GRANT COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs. The company says the Martinsburg facility officially opened on Friday, with plans to bring $190 million into the local economy. The facility is in a West Virginia Eastern Panhandle community that […] The post Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia appeared first on The Hinton News.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Hinton News

WorkForce West Virginia planning virtual job fair Nov. 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has another virtual job fair coming up next month. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 2. WorkForce West Virginia invites employers and people seeking jobs to participate. “The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations from all across the state, resulting […] The post WorkForce West Virginia planning virtual job fair Nov. 2 appeared first on The Hinton News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

WVa Family Court judge named in Berkeley, Jefferson counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new Family Court circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia to serve in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Lyndsey Matschat of Martinsburg to the post, the governor’s office said Wednesday. Matschat replaces Judge Sally Jackson, who retired. Matschat has spent her career in public service, most […] The post WVa Family Court judge named in Berkeley, Jefferson counties appeared first on The Hinton News.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice visits GameChanger Prevention Education Program pilot school to check-in on progress

MARTINSBURG, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice visited Spring Mills Middle School in Martinsburg to check-in with sixth grade students on the progress of the GameChanger Prevention Education Program. Spring Mills Middle School is one of 12 pilot schools for the 2022-2023 school year to participate in the GameChanger Prevention Education Program. Gov. Justice serves as head coach of the program. “It is truly amazing just how impactful the GameChanger curriculum has been for Spring Mills Middle just a few months into this school year,” Gov. Justice said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what your background is, drugs impact...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Hinton News

HHOMA announces Minority Business Expo 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) is excited to bring innovation and enterprising professionals together at the 8th Annual Minority Business Expo at the Charleston Civic Center Thursday, Nov. 10. This annual event brings together minorities, women business owners and veterans to promote growth and innovation in the Mountain State. “This popular expo encourages business development in West Virginia and strengthens the inclusion of historically marginalized communities,” said Jill Upson, Executive Director of HHOMA. “Women, veterans, young entrepreneurs and all underserved West Virginians must be involved in the creation of businesses, licensure process, and...
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

Pythian State Sessions

The 117th Annual Session of the Grand Temple, Pythian Sisters of West Virginia, was held July 7-9, 2022 in the Best Western Plus, Bridgeport, WV The 156th Grand Lodge, Knights of Pythias, was held at the same time. Sisters: Two temples-Hope Temple #71, Fairmont, W.V., and Shenandoah #131, Ranson, W.V. comprise Grand Temple, Thursday, July […] The post Pythian State Sessions appeared first on The Hinton News.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice kicks off 2022 Fall Trout Stocking and Monster Trout Stocking Program and Contest at Cacapon Resort State Park

CACAPON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice celebrated the kickoff of 2022 Fall Trout Stocking and the new Monster Trout Stocking Program at Cacapon Park Lake. The Governor joined Cacapon Superintendent Scott Fortney, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Hatchery Program Manager Jim Hedrick, and additional DNR members to stock the lake at Cacapon Resort State Park. “We’re doing something really, really special here,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re hoping this will help build even more interest for our state because for the first time ever you have young people genuinely coming to West Virginia, buying hunting and fishing licenses, and doing...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy