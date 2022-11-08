Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault to Star in Kotaro Isaka’s ‘Seesaw Monster’ at Netflix

Getty Images

Netflix has landed the feature film rights to Kotaro Isaka’s novel, “Seesaw Monster.” The film version is set to star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as rivals forced to work together.

Isaka is best known for writing “Maria Beetle,” which was adapted into 2022’s comedic thriller “Bullet Train” starring Brad Pitt. “Seesaw Monster” is not related to the Japanese author’s “Hitman” trilogy, which includes “Maria Beetle” and “Three Assassins,” the inspiration behind the 2015 movie “Grasshopper.”

Plot details for “Seesaw Monster” haven’t been revealed, but Netflix describes the movie as “an action-comedy two-hander” between Hathaway and Hayek Pinault. Olivia Milch, whose credits include writing, directing and producing Netflix’s “Dude” and co-writing “Ocean’s 8,” is penning the screenplay. It’s unclear who will direct the film.

Hathaway via Somewhere Pictures and Hayek Pinault via Ventanarosa Productions will also serve as producers alongside Akiva Goldsman and Gregory Lessans for Weed Road Pictures, and Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada for CTB Inc. Executive producers include Jose Tamez, Siobhan Flynn for Ventanarosa Productions; Adam Shulman, Jonathan Rice for Somewhere Pictures; and Milch.

Hathaway, an Oscar-winner for “Les Miserables,” most recently starred in HBO Max’s adaptation of “The Witches” and James Grey’s autobiographical drama “Armageddon Time.” On the TV side, she played the enigmatic wife of WeWork founder Adam Neumann in the Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed.”

Hayek Pinault, who landed an Academy Award nomination for portraying the famous painter Frida Kahlo in the 2002 biopic “Frida,” last appeared on screen opposite Lady Gaga in Ridley Scott’s crime drama “House of Gucci.” She also appeared in Marvel’s “Eternals.” Up next, she will lend her voice to the “Shrek” spinoff “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and will star alongside Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”

Hathaway is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, LLP. Hayek Pinault is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360, and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel. Milch is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson Teller. Goldsman is repped by CAA, TFC Management, and Hansen Jacobson Teller. Saegusa and Terada of CTB are repped by CAA.