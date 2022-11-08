ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
West Windsor police blotter

A Fords man was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after he allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of his car on Sept. 29. A police officer noticed his car was stopped and blocking the road on Alexander Road at Wallace Road. The man was also allegedly in possession of a bag of Xanax pills. He was processed and released.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJDEP steps in to oversee operations of Trenton Water Works

With growing concerns over compliance and operation failures, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has intervened in the oversight and operations of Trenton Water Works. Gov. Phil Murphy had announced the decision on Oct. 12. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) will work with the Trenton through...
TRENTON, NJ
Stony Brook Regional Sewerage Authority chair addresses recent state violations, consent decree

Stony Brook Regional Sewerage Authority (SBRSA) has entered into a Consent Decree with the United States Department of Environmental Protection (EPA) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The Consent Decree addresses notices of violation brought by the EPA and DEP alleging that SBRSA violated the Clean Air Act and associated laws and regulations with respect to SBRSA’s operation of two sewage sludge incinerators at its facility located on River Road in Princeton.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton, NJ
