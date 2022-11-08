Read full article on original website
New Princeton police chief, captain to be ceremonially sworn into office
Princeton Police Chief Jon Bucchere and Captain Christopher Tash will be ceremonially sworn into office at the next Princeton Council meeting. The meeting, which will be held in person and on Zoom, is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Witherspoon Hall municipal building at 400 Witherspoon St. Bucchere...
Common calendar, Packet papers, Nov. 3
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Virtual hearing planned to address outdated state stormwater and flood regulations in the new year
A virtual hearing on the state’s proposed Inland Flood Protection Rule updating New Jersey’s stormwater and flood hazard rules is expected in January. Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) officials announced and released a copy of the rule proposal on Oct. 27. The...
Impractical Jokers’ James Murray speaks about perseverance with visit to local students
Known as Murr from the hit show “Impractical Jokers” and as a novelist, James S. Murray’s appearance at The Cranbury School caused quite a buzz for students seeking to high five, get an autograph, and meet the famed comedian and writer. Murray, who is a Princeton resident...
Landscaper fatally struck by car on Mercer Road in Princeton
A 70-year-old Ewing Township man was killed when he was struck by a car on Mercer Road after stepping into the roadway, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred at 10:38 a.m. on Oct. 28, police said. The man had been performing landscaping work at a house in...
New Jersey Network collection added to American Archive of Public Broadcasting
The American Archive of Public Broadcasting (AAPB) has released the New Jersey Network (NJN) Special Collection, featuring more than 3,000 streaming programs from New Jersey public television dating from 1971 to 2011. The growing collection will eventually include nearly 25,000 items representing 40 years of programs from one of the...
West Windsor police blotter
A Fords man was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after he allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of his car on Sept. 29. A police officer noticed his car was stopped and blocking the road on Alexander Road at Wallace Road. The man was also allegedly in possession of a bag of Xanax pills. He was processed and released.
NJDEP steps in to oversee operations of Trenton Water Works
With growing concerns over compliance and operation failures, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has intervened in the oversight and operations of Trenton Water Works. Gov. Phil Murphy had announced the decision on Oct. 12. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) will work with the Trenton through...
Stony Brook Regional Sewerage Authority chair addresses recent state violations, consent decree
Stony Brook Regional Sewerage Authority (SBRSA) has entered into a Consent Decree with the United States Department of Environmental Protection (EPA) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The Consent Decree addresses notices of violation brought by the EPA and DEP alleging that SBRSA violated the Clean Air Act and associated laws and regulations with respect to SBRSA’s operation of two sewage sludge incinerators at its facility located on River Road in Princeton.
One driver suffers ‘severe, life-threating’ head injury in two-car crash in West Windsor
A two-car crash on the Quakerbridge Road overpass on Route 1 has sent one driver to the hospital with a severe, life-threatening head injury, according to the West Windsor Police Department. A driver lost control of the vehicle while exiting off the ramp from Route 1 North to Quakerbridge Road...
Serious head-on crash traps passenger, injures both drivers in West Windsor
An alleged drunk driver caused a head-on collision on Old Trenton Road near Colt Circle, which sent three people to the hospital, according to the West Windsor Police Department. When police arrived at the crash reported at 3:17 p.m. on Oct. 21, officers found a 2015 Ram Promaster van and...
Motorists warned to drive with caution as deer activity increases
Drivers are reminded to be extra vigilant on roads this fall as the mating season for white-tailed deer gets underway and daylight is limited during peak commuting hours, the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced. Deer are more likely to...
