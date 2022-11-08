Read full article on original website
talbotspy.org
Christmas in St. Michaels Celebrates Joy December 9-11
Christmas in St. Michaels is celebrating its 36th year of fundraising festivities with the return and expansion of its weekend of holiday events taking place on the water and in the heart of historic St. Michaels, Md. this Dec. 9 – 11. This year’s events include a Lighted BoatParade and festive Talbot Street Parade; a Tour of Homes; Breakfast with Santa; Holiday Music and Meals; a Santa Dash; a Marketplace and Sweet Shoppe, and a Light up the Night drive-by house and harbor tour.
talbotspy.org
Spy Art Review: Ghost Forests and Canaries at Adkins by Steve Parks
As in much of his work, Geoff Delanoy makes both an artistic statement in his photography and a visual commentary on threats to so much of what we have too long taken for granted regarding the sustainability of quality of life on our planet. It’s not an optimistic viewpoint, as suggested by the title of his current exhibit at the Adkins Arboretum Visitors Center in Ridgely – “Ghost Forest.”
talbotspy.org
Education Foundation Celebrates TCPS Distinguished Alumni
The Talbot County Public Schools Education Foundation has announced the 2022 “Mission Possible –Celebrating TCPS Alumni and Supporting Teachers,” to be held on Friday, November 18 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center. Mrs. Eleanor “Tot” O’Mara, Easton High Class of 1967 and James Redman, TCPS Fine Arts Supervisor will serve as Mistress and Master of Ceremonies. The purpose of the event is to recognize Distinguished Alumni, celebrate Talbot County Public Education, and raise funds, awareness, and support for the Education Foundation.
talbotspy.org
In Memoriam: Portrait Unveiling Event Honors Dr. Mickey Foxwell and Ida Jane Baker
Milford Mace “Mickey” Foxwell, MD, and Ida Jane Baker, distinguished lifelong residents of Dorchester County, were honored in memoriam at a reception on October 27, 2022 at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge. Led by University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Board President David Milligan and...
talbotspy.org
Life Cube Project Creator will Speak at the St. Michaels Branch in November
Scott Cohen, artist, activist and “chef,” will be speaking at the St. Michaels Branch on Tuesday, November 15 at 11:00 am. Cohen is the creator of the Life Cube Project, an interactive public art installation that found its inception at Burning Man, and has grown to include multiple large scale installations around the world. (http:www.LifeCubeProject.com). He will be discussing how the Life Cube Project relates to that experience; and reflect on his level of engagement with trying to serve the public in ways that are creative and impactful.
talbotspy.org
WAF Art at Waterfowl Festival
The Working Artist Forum (WAF) is participating again this year in the 2022 Waterfowl Festival from November 10th-13th, Friday & Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday 11-4. This year’s exhibit will be held in the Christ Church Fellowship Hall located at 111 S. Harrison St., Easton, across the street from the Armory and the Academy of Art Museum. The WAF exhibit will also participate in the ticketed Thursday VIP Premier Night from 5-8pm where patrons can meet the artists.
talbotspy.org
St. Michaels Community Center Gains Grant Support to Address Hunger
The St. Michaels Community Center recently received grant funding in support of feeding people in need through the nonprofit’s food distribution program. The St. Michaels Community Center offers freshly cooked, nutritious meals and pantry bags each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, providing for up to 250 people for each meal.
Find Bay Gifts at Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival’s Holiday Edition
When Kim Hannon, creator and host of the Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival, moved to the Eastern Shore 15 years ago she began to see a lot of seaglass. “When I opened [the boutique] Ophiuroidea in St. Michaels, people would bring it in and we would sell their art. That’s what sparked my interest.”
Bay Net
Schools Days With Eric Thomas Comes To Calvert Schools, With A Controversial Price Tag
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) recently contracted for literacy and leadership education with “The Playbook – School Days with Eric Thomas.”. “It’s an opportunity for our young people across Calvert County in every high school,” CCPS Superintendent Andraé Townsel said. “We are targeting...
Bay Net
Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade Cancellation Announcement
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It is with deep regret that The Commissioners of Leonardtown and The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County relay that the 47th Annual Veterans Day Parade has been cancelled this year due to the forecasted inclement weather. A small Memorial will be held inside Town Hall...
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: An Observation on the Armory Discussion
In my view, Chestertown’s self-designated Historic District is precious, fragile and profound, just as is its designation by the US Department of the Interior as one of only three Maryland towns with the most prestigious National Historic Register District status. (The other two are Annapolis and St. Mary’s City.)
talbotspy.org
A Christmas Carol Returns to Church Hill Theatre on December 16, 17 and 18, 2022
Once again, families can gather at the theatre or around the home fireplace to experience everyone’s favorite holiday story, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Will Scrooge find redemption? Will Tiny Tim live or die? And just how scary are those ghosts?. We know the answers, but the thrill...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
WBOC
Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon. But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped. The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown’s Annual Dickens Festival Promises Holiday Fun with a British Accent
Main Street Chestertown’s fifth annual Dickens of a Christmas weekend, December 2 & 3 in the historic downtown district, promises non-stop entertainment, authentic British foods, hand-crafted gifts, and a Victorian streetscape to transport visitors back to 1840’s London. The weekend kicks off December 2 at 5:00 p.m. with a fabulous First Friday celebration. Chestertown’s shops and businesses will stay open late to welcome visitors. Horse-drawn carriages will carry guests past 18th and 19th century homes, and fire pits will help keep everyone warm for a night of entertainment that includes North America’s Celtic Band the American Rogues, beer and mulled wine, and food from local vendors.
WMDT.com
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
Wbaltv.com
Giant Food donates 1,000 turkeys to Maryland Food Bank for Thanksgiving
Baltimore businesses are partnering with the Maryland Food Bank to help families in need this Thanksgiving. The food bank told 11 News families are being forced to spend more money to keep food on the table, which means there's a greater need for donations. As the cost of food has...
Ocean City Today
Talbot County: Unofficial 2022 general election results
EASTON — Unofficial general election results for Talbot County are in. The numbers below include early voting, some mail-in ballots and election day precincts reporting as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The first round of mail-in ballots was canvassed on Oct. 25 and will continue on Thursday, Nov....
chainstoreage.com
Renovation of Annapolis Town Center complete; new tenants announced
“If you renovate it, they will come” must have been the motto for Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Co. used when it started redeveloping Annapolis Town Center. That’s because ever since renovations began in 2018, the 2 million-sq.-ft. mixed-use property in Annapolis, Md., has signed on 122,000 sq. ft. of leases to new retail, restaurants and fitness tenants.
Wbaltv.com
TS Nicole: How much rain in Maryland? And, when?
Meteorologist Ava Marie tracks Tropical Storm Nicole as it passes through Florida and shows how much rain we should expect Friday. By the time the storm reaches Western Maryland, it will be down to a remnant tropical depression, but systems like this that track to our west typically bring us a few hours of blustery weather. The highlights:
