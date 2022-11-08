Read full article on original website
Related
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust
In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Popculture
New Netflix Thriller Series Hits Huge Ratings Milestone
Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series, The Watcher, is overcoming negative reviews to dominate Netflix's Top 10 chart. The new series knocked Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to number two, after the serial killer series spent three weeks at the top. Murphy also co-produced the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which held the fourth spot in Netflix's latest Top 10 movies chart.
‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video
It is now official: the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s A Million Little Things will be its last. The final chapter will premiere February 8 and will air in the serialized ensemble drama’s original time slot, Wednesday 10 p.m., where AMLT launched in fall 2018. After a stint on Thursday, the show returned to Wednesday midway through Season 3. The cast of AMLT made the announcement in a video message for fans. (You can watch it above.) Related Story ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays Related Story Family Comedy 'Moore & More' In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith...
5 tense Netflix dramas to check out after you finish Luckiest Girl Alive
As of the time of this writing, the Mila Kunis-led drama Luckiest Girl Alive is one of the most-watched new Netflix releases on the streaming giant — in fact, it’s the #3 movie on the platform in the US right now. If you haven’t checked out the movie...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
Taraji P. Henson says fans will see 'The Color Purple' from the Black perspective for the first time in the upcoming musical remake
At CultureCon 2022, Taraji P. Henson spoke about the differences in the novel's upcoming musical remake.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS
There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
womenworking.com
Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…
Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
A complete refresh of the ensemble is in order for the penultimate season
"John Wick: Chapter 4" Finally Has A Trailer, And It Looks Absurdly Awesome
Action! Adventure! Keanu Reeves on a horse (again)!
Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ cast category submissions for awards shows: Yep, they’re all supporting [EXCLUSIVE]
Gold Derby has learned exclusively that, just like last year, “The White Lotus: Sicily” will submit all of its actors and actresses into the supporting races for awards shows. (See the cast category submissions below.) HBO initially enacted this strategy for the first season of its ratings hit, believing “The White Lotus” to be a true ensemble where there are no official “lead” performances that should get preference. That resulted in Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett both winning Emmys for Season 1 as Best Limited Series Supporting Actress and Best Limited Series Supporting Actor. One caveat when making or updating your...
‘Skyfall’ Writers on How They Came Up With the Movie’s Last-Minute Title and the Explosive Finale
“We all knew that the script wasn’t quite right.” After nearly 25 years of writing James Bond movies with screenwriter Robert Wade, Neal Purvis still recalls the worrying thoughts he and his writing partner shared when it came to scripting the challenging story for Bond 23, which would eventually be titled Skyfall. It’s easy to sympathize with the writers’ feelings at the time, given that the massive production — and Daniel Craig’s third Bond movie — was dealt a body blow early on in the development process, when studio MGM’s bankruptcy issues put the movie on pause for ten months.More from...
Nancy From "Love Is Blind" Explained Why She Felt "Blindsided" By Bartise At The Altar
"Complete disrespect that Bartise raised his voice at my family. It had no merit for him to have done that."
Chris Rock Is Teaming With Netflix For New, First-Of-Its-Kind Comedy Special
Chris Rock is working with Netflix to make a comedy special unlike anything the streaming service has ever produced.
‘Halloween Ends’ Scores Peacock Its Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Debut
Peacock makes its streaming top 10 debut on Nielsen’s rankings during the Oct. 10-16 viewing window with “Halloween Ends.” The Jamie Lee Curtis-led thriller, which serves as the 13th film in the iconic “Halloween” franchise, ranked at No. 8 on the overall list (TV and Film) with 717 million minutes viewed in its first three days on the streaming service. The movie was simultaneously released both in theaters and on the streaming service on Oct. 14. The title sits at No. 1 on the Movie list. Ryan Murphy’s success continues to expand as both “The Watcher” and “Monster” remain in...
Netflix Orders Judy Blume ‘Forever’ Series From Mara Brock Akil
The fictional drama is one of the four series Akil is set to produce for the streamer. Mara Brock Akil, the screenwriter behind hit shows like “Girlfriends,” “Being Mary Jane” and “The Game,” has signed on as showrunner and executive producer for a new Netflix series based on the novel “Forever” by author Judy Blume. Netflix announced the news on Thursday in a press release obtained by TheWrap.
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
‘Accused’: Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale Among Cast Featured In First Promo For Fox Anthology Drama Series
Fox has unveiled the first on-air promo for its upcoming anthology drama Accused, based on the International Emmy-winning British series. The project comes from 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator/executive producer David Shore. The stellar cast includes Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings, Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy winners Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner along with Wendell Pierce, Jack Davenport and more. Based on the BBC’s crime anthology, where each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, Accused is told from the defendant’s point of view. In the Fox version, which is keeping the...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0