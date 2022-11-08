Selena Gomez has publicly spoken out for the first time about her viral photo with Hailey Bieber and denied allegations of their rumoured feud.The 30-year-old actor addressed her reunion with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife during a recent interview withVulture. Her comments come after the two women made headlines last month when they were photographed hugging at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala. When asked about what the “story” behind her reunion with Bieber was, Gomez told the publication that there wasn’t any drama between her and the model.“Yeah, it’s not a big deal,” she said....

