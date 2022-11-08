Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose for first photo together and squash rumors of Justin Bieber drama
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber want the world to know that if there were ever any implied issues between the women because of Justin Bieber, there definitely aren't any more problems. Gomez, 30, cuddled up to Hailey, 25, Saturday night at the second Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum...
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
Katy Perry freezes mid-show prompting fans to worry and wonder if she’s a robot
Katy Perry’s Las Vegas performance experienced an unexpected glitch. The singer, who’s performing in her Vegas residency, was captured in a video with one of her eyes shutting down against her will. @katyperrytv. KATYYYYY!#PLAY🍄. ♬ sonido original - Katy Perry TV. Perry is dressed in a striking leotard...
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to rare virus. Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered...
Selena Gomez Reveals She May Not Be Able To Carry Her Own Children: I’ll Have Them ‘However I’m Meant To’
Ahead of the release of her documentary, Selena Gomez is opening up more than ever. Selena made a major revelation in her Nov. 3 Rolling Stone interview when she shared that she might not be able to get pregnant due to two medications she takes for her bipolar disorder. “That’s a very big, big present thing in my life,” she admitted. “[But] however I’m meant to have them, I will.”
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”
Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Selena Gomez named the transplanted kidney she received in 2017 after comic actor Fred Armisen: 'I’m secretly hoping he finds that out'
Selena Gomez has a name for the transplanted kidney she received five years ago. The 30-year-old actress revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that she called the donated organ 'Fred.'. 'I named it after Fred Armisen because I love Portlandia,' the Only Murders in the Building star explained. 'I’ve...
ETOnline.com
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Michelle Obama Talked About Gaining Weight And Said She Doesn't Care About Having "Michelle Obama Arms"
"I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."
Selena Gomez speaks out about her reunion with Hailey Bieber for the first time
Selena Gomez has publicly spoken out for the first time about her viral photo with Hailey Bieber and denied allegations of their rumoured feud.The 30-year-old actor addressed her reunion with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife during a recent interview withVulture. Her comments come after the two women made headlines last month when they were photographed hugging at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala. When asked about what the “story” behind her reunion with Bieber was, Gomez told the publication that there wasn’t any drama between her and the model.“Yeah, it’s not a big deal,” she said....
Keith Urban Shares Why He Flew Solo to the CMAs Without Wife Nicole Kidman
Watch: Keith Urban Talks BRAND NEW Las Vegas Residency. While Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have often made a country music awards show a date night, the musician was flying solo at the 2022 CMA Awards. So, where was his wife of 16 years? He exclusively told E! News that...
Selena Gomez Addresses Backlash After Calling Taylor Swift Her "Only Friend in the Industry"
Selena Gomez gets remarkably candid in her documentary "My Mind & Me," addressing her bipolar disorder, her songwriting process, and even her relationship with Justin Bieber (in so many words). She's continued to open up even further in various interviews while promoting the documentary, which aired on Nov. 4. But one recent revelation in particular provoked ire from her fans: Gomez's assertion that Taylor Swift is her "only friend" in the entertainment industry.
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive-Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
Why Nicki Minaj Has "Less Fear" Standing Up for Herself After "Years" of Suppressing Opinions
Watch: Nicki Minaj PRAISES Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs. Do we have a problem? If so, Nicki Minaj will speak up. The "Chun Swae" rapper recently revealed why she has less reservations about saying what's on her mind. It's partially thanks to Nicki's realization that standing up for herself won't cost her career.
John Mayer, 45, & Kiernan Shipka, 22, Spotted On Dinner Date After He’s Slammed By Taylor Swift In New Song
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka were seen meeting up to get a bite at Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, November 6. The musician, 45, and actress, 22, were both spotted arriving separately at the Santa Monica eatery in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair reportedly spent four hours at the restaurant and onlookers told the outlet that John even began singing to Kiernan later in the evening.
Selena Gomez Goes Back To Greenwich Street Waverly Place In NYC
Back to her Disney Channel roots, Selena Gomez. The "Boyfriend" singer uploaded a photo of herself on Saturday looking up at the Waverly Place street sign while wearing a beige sweater and printed jeans along with the message, "back to where it all began.
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis
Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
