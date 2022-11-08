ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Reveals She May Not Be Able To Carry Her Own Children: I’ll Have Them ‘However I’m Meant To’

Ahead of the release of her documentary, Selena Gomez is opening up more than ever. Selena made a major revelation in her Nov. 3 Rolling Stone interview when she shared that she might not be able to get pregnant due to two medications she takes for her bipolar disorder. “That’s a very big, big present thing in my life,” she admitted. “[But] however I’m meant to have them, I will.”
seventeen.com

Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”

Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
ETOnline.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
The Independent

Selena Gomez speaks out about her reunion with Hailey Bieber for the first time

Selena Gomez has publicly spoken out for the first time about her viral photo with Hailey Bieber and denied allegations of their rumoured feud.The 30-year-old actor addressed her reunion with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife during a recent interview withVulture. Her comments come after the two women made headlines last month when they were photographed hugging at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala. When asked about what the “story” behind her reunion with Bieber was, Gomez told the publication that there wasn’t any drama between her and the model.“Yeah, it’s not a big deal,” she said....
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez Addresses Backlash After Calling Taylor Swift Her "Only Friend in the Industry"

Selena Gomez gets remarkably candid in her documentary "My Mind & Me," addressing her bipolar disorder, her songwriting process, and even her relationship with Justin Bieber (in so many words). She's continued to open up even further in various interviews while promoting the documentary, which aired on Nov. 4. But one recent revelation in particular provoked ire from her fans: Gomez's assertion that Taylor Swift is her "only friend" in the entertainment industry.
HollywoodLife

John Mayer, 45, & Kiernan Shipka, 22, Spotted On Dinner Date After He’s Slammed By Taylor Swift In New Song

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka were seen meeting up to get a bite at Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, November 6. The musician, 45, and actress, 22, were both spotted arriving separately at the Santa Monica eatery in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair reportedly spent four hours at the restaurant and onlookers told the outlet that John even began singing to Kiernan later in the evening.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

E! News

222K+
Followers
54K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy