Belichick admits that Patriots' offense may be tipping plays

FOXBORO --  The Patriots' offense is having enough trouble on its own. But is the unit tipping plays and making life easier on defenses?Players seemed to think so after Sunday's 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, with a handful pointing out to MassLive's Mark Daniels that Indy linebacker Shaquille Leonard was calling out their plays before the ball was snapped. That's a surprising admission following a win. It was even more surprising on Tuesday, when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seemed to agree with the notion that the offense was tipping plays."That's what it looked like to me, too," Belichick said...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Finally Win; Bruins Sad Saga Continues

Throwing a curveball at you. Dan Kingerski is traveling, so you get the substitute teacher today. Keeping the name of the feature, though, since Dan has practically taken out a patent on it. He and Dave Molinari were on site as the Pittsburgh Penguins broke their seven-game slide with a win in Washington. Florida celebrated a big night for one of the Staal brothers. There was another chapter, this one heart-wrenching, in the Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins mess.
Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
Did Tom Brady just reveal that he misses the Patriots?

Although much of the discussion surrounding Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s relationship since the quarterback left New England has been hostile, the pair have continued to discredit those reports since their breakup. Because both have accomplished remarkable milestones over the past three weeks, they have inevitably been asked to comment on the other’s career overall.
Next Pats: Scarnecchia talks offensive line, Wynn's struggles at the bye

The New England Patriots head into their Week 10 bye with a 5-4 record, which, all things considered, isn't a bad spot for the team to be in. After a 1-3 start, the Patriots have won four of their last five games, including back-to-back victories over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts in the previous two weeks.

