FOXBORO -- The Patriots' offense is having enough trouble on its own. But is the unit tipping plays and making life easier on defenses?Players seemed to think so after Sunday's 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, with a handful pointing out to MassLive's Mark Daniels that Indy linebacker Shaquille Leonard was calling out their plays before the ball was snapped. That's a surprising admission following a win. It was even more surprising on Tuesday, when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seemed to agree with the notion that the offense was tipping plays."That's what it looked like to me, too," Belichick said...

2 DAYS AGO