Ex-Patriot Stephon Gilmore gives honest assessment of Mac Jones
There’s hardly anyone more qualified than the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore, to give an honest assessment of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. After leading the Patriots to the playoffs and earning a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie, things have been shaky for...
Belichick admits that Patriots' offense may be tipping plays
FOXBORO -- The Patriots' offense is having enough trouble on its own. But is the unit tipping plays and making life easier on defenses?Players seemed to think so after Sunday's 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, with a handful pointing out to MassLive's Mark Daniels that Indy linebacker Shaquille Leonard was calling out their plays before the ball was snapped. That's a surprising admission following a win. It was even more surprising on Tuesday, when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seemed to agree with the notion that the offense was tipping plays."That's what it looked like to me, too," Belichick said...
Colts assistant QBs coach Parks Frazier expected to call plays
Another twist in the Colts’ coaching plan is expected to ensue. The now-Jeff Saturday-led team is expected to move assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier into the play-calling role, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com report (on Twitter). While this may not be the team’s permanent plan, Frazier is...
Dan Orlovsky says Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to tank for a QB
Dan Orlovsky was on the 2011 Colts team that went 2-14. After the season was over, the Colts took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick. The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback says Colts owner Jim Irsay is hoping the same thing happens this season. He thinks Irsay wants the Colts to tank. ...
Jeff Saturday says Sam Ehlinger will remain Colts quarterback
INDIANAPOLIS -- Jeff Saturday has spent exactly one day thinking about any of the potential moves he'll make as Colts interim coach. He has yet to decide on a play-caller. He has yet to meet his players. But he did settle on a couple of key roster decisions already:. "Sam...
David Andrews claims Bears DL Mike Pennel never apologized for dirty hit
The New England Patriots offense got a huge lift at Wednesday’s practice with center David Andrews returning from the concussion he suffered after a blindside hit from Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel in Week 7. It was obviously a dirty play that resulted in Pennel being ejected from...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Finally Win; Bruins Sad Saga Continues
Throwing a curveball at you. Dan Kingerski is traveling, so you get the substitute teacher today. Keeping the name of the feature, though, since Dan has practically taken out a patent on it. He and Dave Molinari were on site as the Pittsburgh Penguins broke their seven-game slide with a win in Washington. Florida celebrated a big night for one of the Staal brothers. There was another chapter, this one heart-wrenching, in the Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins mess.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
Did Tom Brady just reveal that he misses the Patriots?
Although much of the discussion surrounding Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s relationship since the quarterback left New England has been hostile, the pair have continued to discredit those reports since their breakup. Because both have accomplished remarkable milestones over the past three weeks, they have inevitably been asked to comment on the other’s career overall.
NBC Sports
Next Pats: Scarnecchia talks offensive line, Wynn's struggles at the bye
The New England Patriots head into their Week 10 bye with a 5-4 record, which, all things considered, isn't a bad spot for the team to be in. After a 1-3 start, the Patriots have won four of their last five games, including back-to-back victories over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts in the previous two weeks.
