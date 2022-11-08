Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
The Salvation Army of Greenville asks community to participate in annual Adopt an Angel program
The Salvation Army of Greenville is requesting members of the community participate in its annual Adopt an Angel program, the organization announced Nov. 9. This year’s program will benefit more than 1,700 children in Greenville who are at risk of not having a single gift to open on Christmas morning.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: A visitor’s description of Greenville in 1823
Some people will remember Greenville 26 years ago in 1996 when Mayor Knox White was in his first full year of office. A lot has happened since then. Now try to imagine Greenville 26 years after it first began as a village in 1797!. The following excerpt from The Charleston...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
greenvillejournal.com
SCCT Gala raises over $105K, retiring executive director Debbie Bell receives Order of the Palmetto
South Carolina Children’s Theatre raised more than $105,000 and welcomed 300 guests at its 35th Anniversary Gala on Oct. 29 at its facility at 153 Augusta St. in downtown Greenville. The event also featured speeches and video presentations honoring SCCT’s history and paid tribute to the theater’s retiring executive...
WYFF4.com
Downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close this weekend, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close its doors this weekend after decades in business, according to the owner. Addy Sulley, owner of Addy’s Dutch Café and Restaurant at 17 E. Coffee St., posted "the sad news" to Facebook Tuesday. "We'll be open for...
greenvillejournal.com
Fountain Inn City Council Notes: Former flour mill declared abandoned property
Here’s a recap of the Nov. 10 meeting of the Fountain Inn City Council:. Approved: A resolution certifying the former flour mill as an abandoned property. Council approved a resolution certifying the former flour mill is an abandoned property. The certification will allow the developer, FI Ellison LLC, to...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to small fire at Haywood mall in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Fire Department said crews responded to a small fire at the Haywood Mall on Wednesday night. Officials said the fire started in a storage area of the Aéropostale store. According to officials, crews quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were...
greenvillejournal.com
Sheila Gilmore named 2022 Goodwill Industries International Veteran of the Year
Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands South Carolina employee Sheila Gilmore was named as 2022 Goodwill Industries International Veteran of the Year, the organization announced Nov. 10. Gilmore joined Goodwill in 2019 as a retail associate in Greenville after 15 years of unemployment to allow her to focus on raising her...
greenvillejournal.com
Clemson family announces $10 million gift for scholarships
Mark and Kathy Richardson have announced a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, who graduated in 1983, was on the 1981 National Championship football team. His and his wife’s contribution to the school mark the largest donation ever from a former Clemson student-athlete.
WYFF4.com
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
FOX Carolina
Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction
Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
Check those tickets: $200,000 lottery ticket sold in Upstate
A $200,000 lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, but no one has claimed the winning ticket.
counton2.com
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged
UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
FOX Carolina
Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
WLOS.com
Internet-famous clogger from Canton shows off signature moves at CMA Awards
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you were watching the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, you may have recognized the fancy footwork of a local internet celebrity. Zeb Ross, of the J Creek Cloggers, made an appearance and showed off his famous dance moves during the...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
WYFF4.com
Slaves buried in unmarked graves at South Carolina church discovered by Girl Scout troop
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — dozen unmarked graves at South Carolina church cemetery belong to African Americans who were once enslaved. The new find at Bethel United Methodist Church in Simpsonville comes after Omega Mapping Services were called in on Monday to use ground penetrating radar in Bethel Cemetery. Len Strozier...
WYFF4.com
Two people found dead at Greenville County home, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation started when a woman was reported missing. Deputies said when they arrived at a home on Saw Mill Road...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US
If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
