Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Fountain Inn City Council Notes: Former flour mill declared abandoned property

Here’s a recap of the Nov. 10 meeting of the Fountain Inn City Council:. Approved: A resolution certifying the former flour mill as an abandoned property. Council approved a resolution certifying the former flour mill is an abandoned property. The certification will allow the developer, FI Ellison LLC, to...
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to small fire at Haywood mall in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Fire Department said crews responded to a small fire at the Haywood Mall on Wednesday night. Officials said the fire started in a storage area of the Aéropostale store. According to officials, crews quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Sheila Gilmore named 2022 Goodwill Industries International Veteran of the Year

Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands South Carolina employee Sheila Gilmore was named as 2022 Goodwill Industries International Veteran of the Year, the organization announced Nov. 10. Gilmore joined Goodwill in 2019 as a retail associate in Greenville after 15 years of unemployment to allow her to focus on raising her...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Clemson family announces $10 million gift for scholarships

Mark and Kathy Richardson have announced a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, who graduated in 1983, was on the 1981 National Championship football team. His and his wife’s contribution to the school mark the largest donation ever from a former Clemson student-athlete.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold

SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
SENECA, SC
FOX Carolina

Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction

Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
UNION, SC
FOX Carolina

Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
GREENWOOD, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Two people found dead at Greenville County home, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation started when a woman was reported missing. Deputies said when they arrived at a home on Saw Mill Road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
