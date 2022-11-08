ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
popville.com

“Signal Loss at Mt. Vernon Square?”

Has anyone experience a loss of cellular signal on the Green line right as they approach Mt. Vernon Square station? It happened a few times before to me but now I’m finding it happening almost every time I pass the stop. Would anyone know why this is the case? Could it be a dead zone?”
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

National Pupusa Day at El Tamarindo Sunday! (11/13)

“El Tamarindo, Washington D.C.’s legendary Salvadoran and Mexican restaurant, marks National Pupusa Day Sunday, November 13th with an all-day celebration done in partnership with the D.C. Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs. We’ve partnered with Taqueria Xochi to offer Birria Pupusas that will only be available at El Tamarindo...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Veterans Day 2022

National Pupusa Day at El Tamarindo Sunday! (11/13) From an email: “El Tamarindo, Washington D.C.’s legendary Salvadoran and Mexican restaurant, marks National Pupusa Day Sunday, November 13th with an all-day celebration done in partnership with the D.C. Mayor’s…. Kabul Castle Kabob Now Open – Check out their...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: “International Sherry Week starts...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy