Biden is dazed & confused
2d ago

🤔 so the libs do not have control of Twitter and now it matters that they have false stories or hiding the truth like Hunter’s lap top … interesting 🧐

Joe Biden is a pedo
2d ago

she's all freaked out about fbi or secret services pounding on the door ...imagine what raiding trumps home felt like... karma is still coming nancy

Iris Richey
2d ago

Different when it hits home. Look how she has talked about Trump. Look at Maxine Watters. Yeah all different they democrats.

Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
The Independent

Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’

Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction

Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Daily Mail

'Remember I am a "Stable Genius"': Trump APOLOGIZES to Melania and Sean Hannity for 'fictional stories' he lashed out at them over midterms, says Oz was LOSING before his endorsement and insists he did a 'great job' - as GOP blames him

Donald Trump made a vaguely sarcastic if not insincere public apology to his wife Melania and Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday over reports that he vented his anger at them for suggesting he endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. The former president unleashed against 'fictional stories' that suggest...
ARIZONA STATE

